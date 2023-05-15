BRISTOL — Science Hill senior Daniel Haddadin overcame multiple weather delays at different locations and an opponent he hadn’t beaten this season to win the boys singles title at the Region 1-2A tennis championships on Monday.
Haddadin bested Dobyns-Bennett freshman Emery Corpstein 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in a classic final. Corpstein had won three previous meetings between the two, including last week’s district championship.
“I was fighting for it and I wanted it,” Haddadin said. “I held strong and hit enough shots past him to keep my confidence up. I was able to win the match from the baseline and capitalize when he gave me a short ball.”
It didn’t happen too often as Corpstein often hit the ball deep, forcing some tough returns. It provided another challenge after weather played havoc with the tournament.
The day started at Liberty Bell Courts in Johnson City before rain forced the action north to Bristol. The boys singles semifinals then took place inside the Bristol Sportsplex as the outdoor courts were prepped at the Ida Stone Tennis Center.
Players got through the semifinal round and some of the finals at the outdoor courts before rain hit again with the competition moved back indoors. The championship matches were finally settled at the Sportsplex.
Corpstein advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Greeneville’s Tanner Smith. Haddadin made it to the finals with a 6-1, 6-3 semifinal win over Brandon Latta from Sevier County.
Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems captured a dramatic 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Science Hill’s Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri in the boys doubles final. Patel and Kordamiri, who reached the state semifinals in 2022, rallied from a 6-2 deficit to tie before ultimately falling 9-7 in the tiebreaker.
The Science Hill pair beat Parker Spoone and Andrew Hall from Morristown East 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round. Kennedy and Weems beat another Science Hill tandem of Cooper Weems and Newt Raff 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Leah McBride and Josi Reid rallied for a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Tennessee High’s Averie Stalnaker and Trinity Moore to win the girls doubles title.
McBride and Reid advanced to the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sevier County’s Joslin Nave and Madelyn Headrick. Stalnaker and Moore also scored a shutout win 6-0, 6-0 over Allie Renner and Palmer Ballard from Greeneville.
The girls singles final unfurled with Ellyson Kovacs from Tennessee High romping to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Seymour’s Alexa Yelenosky.
Kovacs defeated Addison Wyrick from Sevier County 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal. Yelenosky reached the final with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant.