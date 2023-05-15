BRISTOL — Science Hill senior Daniel Haddadin overcame multiple weather delays at different locations and an opponent he hadn’t beaten this season to win the boys singles title at the Region 1-2A tennis championships on Monday.

Haddadin bested Dobyns-Bennett freshman Emery Corpstein 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in a classic final. Corpstein had won three previous meetings between the two, including last week’s district championship.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you