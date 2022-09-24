KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left on the clock to preserve a 21-20 victory over the heartbroken Indians.

