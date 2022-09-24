KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left on the clock to preserve a 21-20 victory over the heartbroken Indians.
Dobyns-Bennett, down 21-7 through three periods, used a pair of short, fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Jake Carson to Hayden Russell to get within a point, setting up the do-or-die conversion try after a Tribe timeout.
"We were about a yard short," D-B coach Joey Christian said. "I believe that'd be the headline in tomorrow's paper. The kid made a great play for them."
Carson was having success with his short passing game when he found Dakari Dixon open in the right flat inside the 5, but cornerback Carson Quillen turned in a play he'll never forget, making the open-field tackle 3 feet shy of paydirt.
"Honestly for a second we were a little lost on the play, maybe, but I saw (Dixon) go out and he was wide open so I hustled as hard as I could and ended up making a play for my team," Quillen said. "And that's what it's all about."
Quillen also recovered the ensuing onside kick to nail the coffin shut.
DEVILS STAND FIRM
D-B (5-1) had ample opportunity to play with the lead in the first half, but the Indians were stoned four times in the red zone by a stout Greeneville interior featuring 5-foot-10, 305-pound senior Christian Feltner, who had two tackles for loss on handoffs from the Devils' 1-yard line.
In fact, the Greene Devils stopped the Tribe on eight plays from the 3 or closer in the first half, including five snaps from the 1.
"We practice really hard day in and day out and this is a really special football team," Quillen said. "I wouldn't want to go to war with anybody else."
D-B lost a fumble at the 11 to halt another threat, and a personal foul penalty against the Indians effectively killed another opportunity after they reached the 17.
"Two times getting to the 1 in the first half and we couldn't punch it in," Christian said. "Obviously not very good there.
"I'll tell you what, we got beat up and banged up and lost a couple kids, but the kids we had out there fought their tails off. I'm proud of my football team for how well they competed against an excellent team in that situation."
STRIKING FAST
The Greene Devils twice motored to touchdowns following defensive stands after the Tribe had gained first-and-goal at the 1 and the 3. And it didn't take them long.
Greeneville moved 96 yards in eight plays to grab a 7-0 lead with a 30-yard TD pass from Brady Quillen to Adjatah Dabbs midway through the first quarter.
The lead grew to 14-0 by halftime following a 99-yard, six-play drive that ended with a 69-yard strike from Brady Quillen to Mason Laws.
Both touchdowns occurred when Dabbs and Laws cut underneath cleared-out coverage to spear Brady Quillen darts and picked up beautiful blocking downfield.
"That play has been brutal on everybody they've played, and they did it to us as well," Christian said. "We worked on that play all week but couldn't stop it."
Greeneville's other touchdown — a Brady Quillen to Dabbs pass on fourth-and-5 from the Tribe 10 — concluded a 10-play, 83-yard drive with 5:49 left in the third.
Quillen finished with 244 yards passing, hitting 12 of 17 throws. Dabbs had five receptions for 74 yards and the two scores and Laws nabbed three balls for 101 yards and his touchdown.
The Greene Devils fashioned 362 yards total offensive yards to the Indians' 319.
D-B OFFENSIVE LEADERS
The Tribe's Brayden Simpson, who led all runners with 93 rushing yards on 10 carries, broke loose on a 63-yard TD run to make it a 14-7 early in the third period.
Carson, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 160 yards, found Russell for TD passes of 3 and 4 yards in the final period. Russell finished with three catches.
Jonavan Gillespie had five receptions for 69 yards, and Peyton Franklin caught four passes for 55 yards and ran for 52 yards to aid the Tribe cause.
Dobyns-Bennett gained possession with 3:25 left in the game and moved 75 yards in 11 plays to close to within 21-20, setting up the game-ending drama.