BLUEFIELD, Va. — With length and quickness, Graham corralled Union in Wednesday’s Region 2D quarterfinal game at Graham Middle School 54-40.
The G-Men (11-12) moved into Friday’s semifinal game against Gate City at Virginia High. Union’s season came to a close with a record of 10-15.
Graham implemented swarming 1-2-2 full-court pressure midway through the first quarter and didn’t let up the whole game, forcing 18 turnovers.
“Our intent was to make a team that’s really good in the half-court offense play faster,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “In the first half, we did a good job on Reyshawn (Anderson), forcing him to take quicker shots than he’s used to. We couldn’t give them any space."
Markelle Ray led the G-Men with 18 points, while Blake Graham netted 11 and Braden Watkins scored a season-high 10. A couple of Watkins’ put-backs in the third quarter helped fuel a stretch in which the G-Men sped out to as much as a 15-point advantage.
“I thought our guard play was really good tonight,” Baker said. “Watkins was a spark plug for us because he had a size advantage. That’s the most points he's scored all year. He’s really more of a defensive guy.”
In today’s game, it’s hard to win games without making a shot from long range. The G-Men proved that statement wrong, going 0-for-9 from 3-point land and still winning by double digits. Overall the G-Men shot 23-for-53 from the field.
Union was led by Reyshawn Anderson’s 14, and freshman Kam Bostic netted 12.
The Bears were 14-for-34 from the field.
“That press sped us up, and they just wanted to play faster than we were willing to play,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “It probably affected how many shots we missed in the paint. In the first half alone, we probably missed 10 shots in the paint.
“When we got down, they’re a hard team to come back on because they’re so fast and they can handle the ball.”
The future is bright for Union, however, as Peyton Honeycutt is the only senior on the squad. The Bears played as many as four freshmen at the same time during the season.
“We have some guys with a bright future, for sure,” Moore said. “They’ve all grown up this year. They’ve been thrown into the fire a lot this year, and some probably played a little bit more than they really needed to because we’ve had to learn on the fly.”