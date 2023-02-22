Paul Huff

Union’s Paul Huff goes between two Graham defenders for a layup during Wednesday’s Region 2D quarterfinal game in Bluefield. 

 By Tanner Cook tcook@timesnews.net

BLUEFIELD, Va. — With length and quickness, Graham corralled Union in Wednesday’s Region 2D quarterfinal game at Graham Middle School 54-40.

The G-Men (11-12) moved into Friday’s semifinal game against Gate City at Virginia High. Union’s season came to a close with a record of 10-15.

