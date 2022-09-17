BIG STONE GAP — Ty’Drez Clements looked more like he had been in a boxing match than a football game Friday.
The junior running back carried the ball nearly two dozen times against a bruising Union defense. The effort was worth it for the G-Men, however.
Clements finished with 146 yards on 22 carries, including first-half touchdown runs of 71 and 6 yards, to lead Graham to a 17-8 nondistrict win over the host Bears at Bullitt Park.
Clements’ never-say-quit attitude boosted the G-Men (4-0) to the hard-fought win. The junior was the main cog in a run-happy offense that held the ball for most of the second half.
“I just wanted the ball,” Clements said. “I just wanted to be there for my team. I’m never that type of player to give up on my team. I’m going to give it all I got, no matter what.”
Graham ate nearly eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter, moving the ball from its own 40-yard line to the Union 18. The drive ended with a 35-yard field goal from G-Men sophomore Dylan Nash, accounting for the only points of the second half.
The 12-play drive was an all-run, no-pass attack that saw Clements carry the ball eight times. The offensive line was key to his big night, he said.
“No matter how hard it gets, I just keep telling them to work, work and keep pushing, keep pushing,” Clements said. “I told them not to ever give up on us and they never did.”
Despite the offensive line’s success in moving the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage, Graham coach Tony Palmer said the G-Men still need to improve. So do the officials at the game, the G-Men coach said.
“We weren’t happy with the penalties,” Palmer said. “To be honest with you, the penalties seemed to be one-sided tonight. I mean you’ve got a team that ran the ball the entire time like they did and not get many holding calls like we were. It was rough. Some of that was self-inflicted, we did do it, but I just think it wasn’t called down the middle like it should have been.”
Union coach Travis Turner, whose Bears were hit with four personal fouls and a roughing-the-passer call among other penalties, seemed surprised at Palmer’s take on the officiating.
“We played at Graham a few years ago and had about five or six straight holding calls,” Turner said. “That’s a referee’s opinion, I guess, I don’t know. I don’t know what you say about that.”
Like Graham, Union’s run-heavy offense kept the ball on the ground.
The Bears used a bevy of running backs and quarterback Reyshawn Anderson to try to move ball. At times they found success
“I thought we played well,” Turner said. “We just didn’t finish drives, but we moved the football up and down the field.”
Peyton Honeycutt, who rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries, accounted for Union’s only score of the night — a 51-yard touchdown run — with eight minutes left in the second quarter.