BIG STONE GAP — Ty’Drez Clements looked more like he had been in a boxing match than a football game Friday.

The junior running back carried the ball nearly two dozen times against a bruising Union defense. The effort was worth it for the G-Men, however.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos