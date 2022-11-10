Central's Alec Gent tries to evade Graham defenders during Thursday's playoff game. Gent rushed for two touchdowns while churning out 170 yards on 28 carries. It was the most yardage the G-Men had surrendered to a running back this season.
Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows (8) breaks away from the grasp of Wise Central defender Marshal Dingus (66) during a Region 2D playoff game in Bluefield Thursday night.
Jessica Nuzzo/Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Wise Central running back Alec Gent stunned the crowd at Mitchell Stadium on Thursday night when he inaugurated scoring at 7:14 in the first quarter with a 52-yard touchdown run against host Graham.
But after that neither he nor any other Warrior saw the end zone until 5:45 in the final quarter, when Gent carried the ball across from the 18-yard line to trim the G-Men’s lead to 41-13 to mark the final margin.
The Graham defense swarmed the Wise Central offense while recuperated quarterback Brayden Meadows kept his talented skill personnel moving forward en route to a lopsided victory in a VHSL Region 2D playoff opener.
The unbeaten G-Men (11-0) will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round playoff game between Gate City and Union.
Ty’drez Clements had 17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, more than enough of a contribution considering all of the G-Men cylinders clicking around him. Meadows, who rushed for 25 net yards on four carries, passed for 75 yards, including touchdown strikes to Braden Watkins and Jamel Floyd.
Placekicker Dylan Nash, who also handles tee-kicking duties for the G-Men, went 5-for-6 on extra point kick attempts.
After Gent’s surprising debut score, capped by a Ricky Onate kick, Graham quickly went to work turning the tables on the Warriors.
A 23-yard scramble by Chris Edwards on the jet sweep put the G-Men on the Warriors 5-yard line. Ty’drez Clements took it from there and put it in the end zone. Nash hit the PAT to lock the game up at 7 with 6:07 showing on the first quarter clock.
A Floyd interception set up Graham’s next score, setting up an eight-play, 48-yard drive capped by his own spectacular one-handed grab of a Meadows 18-yard pass for the score. Nash’s PAT kick failed, however, confining Graham’s edge to 13-7 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.
The Graham placekicker got a quick opportunity for redemption when the G-Men punt return unit took advantage of a shaky long snap and Gage Sawyers blocked it. Watkins scooped up the ball and trundled it 38 yards for a touchdown. Nash’s kick put the G-Men up 20-7 with 9:37 remaining in the second quarter.
The Graham offense milked the waning seconds of the first half, capping it with Meadows’ 29-yard touchdown pass to Watkins with seven seconds remaing in the half. After a dead ball reset flag, Nash split the uprights to put Graham up 27-7 at intermission.
Freshman Daniel Jennings picked up where Clements left off in the first half, rushing for 82 yards on seven carries, scoring on runs of 1 and 41 yards.
Gent absorbed the brunt of Graham’s defense like a champ, churning out 170 yards on 28 carries. It was the most yardage gained on the G-Men by any running back thus far this season.