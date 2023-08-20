BEN HUR — Steady progress has been the name of the game for the Lee High football program the past couple of years under Joey Carroll, who enters his third season at his alma mater.
From snapping a 26-game losing streak and finishing with four wins in Carroll’s first season to improving to 6-5 last season, the Generals are certainly back in the conversation for being a contender in the Mountain 7 District.
“We’ve got six guys coming back on offense and it’s about the same on the defensive side,” Carroll said. “In terms of numbers, we feel like we’re in a good spot in order to have all three levels — middle school, junior varsity and varsity — this year. On varsity, we’re probably going to be right at 40.”
STEP BY STEP
The Generals took a few good steps last season, but they left a couple of games on the table — namely against Wise Central and Gate City.
“We felt like last year was a step forward, but we felt like we left a couple of games out there that we could’ve won,” Carroll said. “The fact that we’re in a position to be able to look back and say there were a couple of games we left out there against a couple of good quality opponents says that it was a step forward.
“At the same time, we were that close to taking an extra step or two. We truly feel like there is nobody on our schedule that we look at and say that we can’t beat them.”
EXPERIENCED QB AND RB
One of the main reasons for the optimism around the program is junior quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, who enters his third season as the starter.
“When Brynnen started with us, he didn’t have a high football IQ, but it has increased so much over the last two years,” Carroll said. “One of the hardest things to learn as a quarterback is that you don’t have to hit the home run every time and that second down is OK. He’s starting to be a little less impatient and understand the entire scheme.”
Though Pendergraft is likely the top focal point for most opponents, senior running back Grayson Huff is going to be getting the rock a lot because Carroll does not want the Generals to go away from their identity of trying to establish the line of scrimmage.
“Grayson has been playing since his freshman year and even then, he was limited because wrestling bled over into football because that was the COVID year,” Carroll said. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger this year and he focused on track in the spring. He added some quickness and top-end speed with that.
“As the old saying goes, if you’ve got a horse, ride it and we plan on giving him the football a lot.”
On the offensive line, Casey Mooneyhan is a key returner along with Elias Eisenmenger. Both also play on the defensive line.
“We’ve got other guys in place, but we’re probably going to have three new starters come the first game,” Carroll said. “We’re going to see a lot of the same guys on defense that you will on offense. That’s just the way high school football is.”
IMPROVING ON DEFENSE
Carroll and his staff believe the defensive unit is much improved from a season ago when the Generals surrendered an average of 29 points.
“Our body positioning, leverage and understanding how to play defense has come a long way,” Carroll said. “The tackling is going to improve majorly. To us, we think we’re going to take another great stride. That first year, we were bad. Last year, you could tell we were playing defense when you turned on the film, but we weren’t extremely good at it.
“We’re going to try to take that next step this year. That’ll be a big key to possibly winning some of those games that we lost last year.”