BEN HUR — Steady progress has been the name of the game for the Lee High football program the past couple of years under Joey Carroll, who enters his third season at his alma mater.

From snapping a 26-game losing streak and finishing with four wins in Carroll’s first season to improving to 6-5 last season, the Generals are certainly back in the conversation for being a contender in the Mountain 7 District.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you