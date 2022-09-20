JONESVILLE — Lee High played its way into school history Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club.
Behind three 77s, the Generals compiled a team score of 311 to claim the program’s first Mountain 7 District golf championship.
The district championship is only the second for the program. Lee captured the Clinch Mountain District trophy in 2009.
The Generals won the VHSL Class AA championship in 1990 but finished second in the district and regional tournaments en route to the state crown.
Balance was the buzzword for the Generals on Tuesday. Caleb Leonard, Jacob Leonard and freshman Bryson Coomer each shot 77, and Walker Baker added an 80.
Lee finished one stroke better than Abingdon, which played without top seed and Mountain 7 player of the year Grace Addison because of illness. The Falcons were led by the 73 of Mason Funk and 74 of Conner Brummitt.
“It was great,” Lee High coach Barry Audia said of winning the district title. “I feel bad for Abingdon that their No. 1 had to pull out. That definitely was the difference maker.”
Balanced scoring has been the key to the Generals’ success all season long.
“I could probably pick out three kids and say one of those three kids is going to be the top scorer today, but I couldn’t be sure,” Audia said. “Last week, our fourth seed was the best scorer. That’s the way they’ve been all year long. There was a four-shot difference between the first and the fourth and that’s happened two tournaments in a row.
“We work. And we work on things that we need to focus on and they’re great.”
Abingdon, the district’s regular-season champion, will play in next week’s Region 3D tournament at Draper Valley Golf Club in Wytheville.
Lee will compete in the Region 2D tournament, scheduled for Oct. 3 at Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol, Virginia.
Union, which finished third Tuesday, earned the district’s second seed in the Region 2D tourney. The Bears, led by the 72 of tournament medalist Luke Slagle, finished with a 322.
Slagle’s day started well and he went from there.
“I finished No. 1 with a birdie and I kind of set the standard for myself there. I actually ended up shooting 2 under on the front nine,” the senior said. “That helped me a lot as far as giving me some room for error on the back nine. It was just a pretty good round overall.”
Gate City finished fourth with a 336 and Wise Central was fifth at 339. Ridgeview (359) and John Battle (387) rounded out the team scoring.
Six golfers not on the Lee or Union teams qualified for the Region 2D tournament as individuals. They were Gate City’s Carter Wolfe (73), Colin Keller (79) and Eli McMurray (83); Central’s Davis Miller (77) and Robbie Wilson (80); and Ridgeview’s Dalton Austin (82).
