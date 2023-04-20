John-Reed Barnes

Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes resigned as boys basketball coach earlier this week.

 J.D. VAUGHN

GATE CITY — After just two seasons on the job, Gate City boys basketball coach John-Reed Barnes has resigned.

The Blue Devils were eliminated in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament by Graham this past season and finished with a 13-13 record and a 10-4 worksheet in the Mountain 7 District.

