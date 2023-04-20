GATE CITY — After just two seasons on the job, Gate City boys basketball coach John-Reed Barnes has resigned.
The Blue Devils were eliminated in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament by Graham this past season and finished with a 13-13 record and a 10-4 worksheet in the Mountain 7 District.
The Blue Devils did win the one-game playoff with Ridgeview to determine the district‘s top seed in the Region 2D tournament.
Barnes took over in the 2021-22 season after longtime coach Scott Vermillion was named principal. In his two seasons, Gate City went 25-27 and failed to make the state tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns.
“I’m no longer the coach at Gate City,” Barnes said in a text message. “It was not my decision to step down, that is ultimately what I did.
“There were no factors or reasons given and there was no wrongdoing on my part. They just simply wanted to go in a different direction.”
Gate City co-athletic director Zeke Newton did not have much to say on the matter other than there is still no official word from the Scott County School Board.
“There’s still nothing official that’s come out from the board,” Newton said. “On Wednesday, Barnes did inform his players and staff that he does not expect to return next season. That is all we have at this point and it is still a fluid situation.”