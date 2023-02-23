RICHLANDS — A smothering defensive effort by the Gate City girls basketball team resulted in a 48-27 thumping of Ridgeview in the first of Thursday’s Region 2D semifinal games at Richlands Middle.

The Lady Devils (22-5) clinched a title game and state quarterfinals berth for the fourth straight year, holding the Lady Wolfpack to 9-for-34 shooting from the field.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you