RICHLANDS — A smothering defensive effort by the Gate City girls basketball team resulted in a 48-27 thumping of Ridgeview in the first of Thursday’s Region 2D semifinal games at Richlands Middle.
The Lady Devils (22-5) clinched a title game and state quarterfinals berth for the fourth straight year, holding the Lady Wolfpack to 9-for-34 shooting from the field.
Ridgeview’s season comes to a close at 19-8.
“We said before the game that it would come down to the defending and rebounding,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We came in with a great focus and these games are always tough because it’s win or go home. You never know how teenage girls are going to respond.”
The Region 2D title game against Wise Central — for a fifth time this season — will be back at Richlands Middle on Saturday. A time has yet to be determined.
The Lady Devils got an all-around balanced offensive effort, led by Lexi Ervin’s 11 points and Addie Gibson’s 10.
Even though the starters did most of the dirty work, Gate City’s reserves chipped in a couple of key moments, notably Kady Davidson’s big buckets in each of the first two periods. A couple of key rebounds from Kaylynn Baker to start the fourth keyed an 11-2 Gate City run that blew the game open.
“A lot of those girls coming off the bench were challenged yesterday at practice,” Houseright said. “They couldn’t have responded in a better way. Every person on our team is crucial to our success in some shape, form or fashion.”
Ridgeview did not have a player reach double-figures as Braelynn Strouth and Caiti Hill each had eight points. The Lady Wolfpack had 17 turnovers in the game and were just 1-for-10 from long range.
Wise Central 54, Richlands 51
It looked like early on that the Class 2 defending state champion Wise Central was going to run Richlands out of its own gym with a raucous and energized crowd, but the Lady Blues wouldn’t go down without a fight.
The Lady Warriors (23-5) got a big 3-pointer from Abbie Jordan with 38 seconds left to put her team up 54-49. Jordan finished with 12 points.
“It felt good and it was really great for me because I had three fouls in the first quarter,” Jordan said. “I knew I had to do something to provide for my team.”
Richlands had a chance to tie as time was winding down, but a shot was short and Wise Central was able to hang on.
Emmah McAmis scored 24 points to lead the Lady Warriors back to the state quarterfinals.
“That was definitely one of our biggest shots of the season,” Central coach Robin Dotson said, alluding to Jordan’s key 3-pointer with time winding down. “That was a big-time play, and it killed us early because she got in foul trouble. We couldn’t get back in rhythm in the second half because they were playing box-and-one on Emmah.”
The loss for Richlands (22-2) snaps a 21-game winning streak and ends the season.
Freshman sensation Annsley Trivette netted a game-high 27 points, going 12-of-21 from the field and 3-for-8 from the free throw line. The rest of Richlands’ team combined to go 9-for-38 with a stagnant offense for most of the second half.
“We went zone when Abbie went out and it was effective for a while,” Dotson said. “They started penetrating, and we didn’t box out like we should have. They got a few offensive rebounds that led to some stick-back points.”
In an incident with eight seconds left in the game, Richlands coach Tom Rife jumped the bench during a timeout and attacked a fan, grabbing at the man’s throat and shoving him into the stands.
The fan was removed from the gymnasium, and Rife was allowed to finish out the game.