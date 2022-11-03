GATE CITY — Postseason volleyball is a journey and Gate City took a giant step forward on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils opened play in the quarterfinals of the Region 2D tournament.
Gate City breezed to an impressive 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of visiting Richlands.
The victory sends the Lady Blue Devils (21-7) into Saturday's semifinals at Union, where they will take on Ridgeview, which beat Marion 3-1 Thursday.
“Our main focus tonight was to play our game and play it on our level,” said Gate City junior outside hitter Makayla Bays, who had 19 kills and nine digs in the match. “We tried to stay consistent and rely on each other. We know what’s at stake now and we’re confident with the way we are playing.”
After cruising through the opening game, Gate City found itself trailing the Lady Blue Tornado 6-4 in the second game.
No problem.
The Lady Blue Devils reeled off nine straight points and jumped on top 13-6. A 10-0 run to close out the second game left the Lady Blue Tornado (12-9) in a 2-0 hole and searching for answers.
Richlands won the first point of the third game only to see Gate City put a stranglehold on the match with another 10-0 run. That all but ended any hopes Richlands had of advancing.
“It’s been a long week waiting to play another match,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed. “We were eager to get out on the court. This is a steppingstone for us on our journey.
“If we can keep our mental approach and fundamentals intact, we’ll be good to go. I thought we did a good job tonight of moving our feet and making the plays,” added Reed. “This team is still growing, and we still haven’t peaked so that’s exciting.”
Peyton Taylor had 26 assists and six aces for Gate City while Rylee Blevins came up with 19 digs. Abby Hill added six kills for the Lady Blue Devils.
While the outcome was not what Richlands had hoped for, coach Leianna Stafflinger was happy with the season overall.
“Tonight ends an excellent season for us,” said Stafflinger. “I’m super proud of our girls and how they’ve grown since the start of the season.”
Raegan Ryder had 14 digs and six service points for Richlands, with Hannah Ward adding six service points and Annsley Trivette three kills.