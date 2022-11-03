GATE CITY — Postseason volleyball is a journey and Gate City took a giant step forward on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils opened play in the quarterfinals of the Region 2D tournament.

Gate City breezed to an impressive 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of visiting Richlands.

