The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a 41-13 victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.
Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal contest.
The two Black Diamond District foes met on Sept. 23 with Grundy taking a 62-21 victory.
Here’s a look at Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Region 2D
No. 5 Union (7-3) at No. 4 Gate City (7-3)
These Mountain 7 District rivals faced off in the regular season with Gate City coming away with a come-from-behind 23-16 win.
The two teams will be back at Legion Field with a trip to the regional semifinals on the line this time.
Both teams are run-first squads with Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe and Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson just as dangerous as runners as they are as passers.
Both, however, can put the ball in the air when needed.
Bledsoe completed 12-of-19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns a couple of weeks ago against Wise Central.
Last week in Union’s win over John Battle, Anderson completed 11-of-13 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Gate City has a solid ground attack led by senior Ethan Fleming, who has racked up 1,235 yards this season.
Union counters with Anderson as its biggest offensive threat, but the Bears have plenty of other weapons, led by Peyton Honeycutt, Johnny Satterfield and Keyshawn Anderson to name a few.
Union has been in the playoffs every year since Powell Valley and Appalachia consolidated to form the school in the fall of 2011.
The Bears have won 10 straight regional quarterfinal games.
Gate City is making its first football playoff appearance since 2016.
No. 6 Lee High (6-4) vs. No. 3 VA High (8-2)
The Bearcats host Lee at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m.
Multitalented Brody Jones is a threat all over the field for Virginia High.
Jones rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 44 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Richlands. The senior is also a defensive leader.
Lee High has a serious passing threat in sophomore quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, who has thrown for a single-season school record of 1,905 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
Grayson Huff leads the ground attack for the Generals with 1,174 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing.
No. 7 Tazewell (6-4) at No. 2 Ridgeview (9-1)
The Wolfpack are the second seed as they head into the postseason, but Ridgeview has struggled in the playoffs from time to time.
Last year, the Pack had its best finish as Region 2D runner-up. This year, Ridgeview has higher goals.
The Wolfpack are blessed with talent on both sides of the football.
Ryan O’Quinn, a sophomore, is in his second season as a starter at quarterback and has not experienced a sophomore slump.
In winning the Mountain 7 District championship last week with a victory over Gate City, O’Quinn completed 14-of-21 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
Names like Cannon Hill, Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts usually lead the stat box at the end of the day for Ridgeview.
region 1D
No. 7 Lebanon (6-4) at No. 2 Twin Springs (7-2)
NICKELSVILLE — The Titans are still riding high after last week’s victory over Rye Cove to claim a share of the Cumberland District championship — the second district title in a row for the Titans.
Lebanon comes in much improved from the start of the season.
This year is the final season for the Pioneers as a Class 1 squad. They will move up to the Class 2 ranks next year and will move from the Hogoheegee to the Southwest District.
There’s not much secret about the Twin Springs game plan.
Titans fans should look for a heavy dose of senior running back Ryan Horne.
Horne has been the go-to guy all season and has racked up 1,943 rushing yards, a single-season school record.
No. 5 Holston (7-3) at No. 4 Rye Cove (7-2)
CLINCHPORT — The host Eagles are making their first playoff appearance since 2011 and are hoping to make the most of their Cinderella season.
Rye Cove won a share of the Cumberland District title this year — its first district championship since 2005 — after shutting down the program halfway through the season last year because of a lack of participation.
There’s been plenty of action for Rye Cove football since last year’s debacle.
Coach Gary Collier is cautiously optimistic this weekend as the Eagles face a solid opponent in Holston after being banged up last week against Twin Springs.
No. 8 Hurley (6-4) vs. No. 1 Patrick Henry (7-3)
EMORY — Hurley grabbed the No. 8 spot in the playoffs after spending a lot of time in West Virginia.
The Rebels played four foes from across the state line and two more opponents from Kentucky.
Coach Seth Padgett’s Patrick Henry squad enters the postseason as the top seed.
The Rebels have made it a habit the last few years to be at or near the top of the field when the playoffs begin.