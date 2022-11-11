Post season begins this week in Southwest Virginia

Ethan Fleming (24), shown in action against Wise Central, is the likely candidate to carry the load for Gate City against Union in a Region 2D quarterfinal at Legion Field Saturday. The Blue Devils will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016.

 Roddy Addington

The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a 41-13 victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal contest.

