Gate City players gather during a timeout in Saturday’s Region 2D semifinal against Ridgeview at Union in Big Stone Gap. The Lady Blue Devils won in four to advance to the regional final and secure a berth in the VHSL Class 2 tournament that begins Nov. 12.
BIG STONE GAP — The much-anticipated fifth meeting between Gate City and Union is not going to happen.
John Battle’s Lady Trojans had an answer for everything top-seeded Union (27-4) threw at them Saturday in a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 win over the Lady Bears at Union’s Bear Den.
Battle (21-7) advanced to Tuesday’s Region 2D championship match at Union to face Gate City.
Most predicted a rematch of Union and Gate City for the championship. The teams finished as co-champions of the Mountain 7 District and split their four matches this season.
Battle had other plans, however, which did not come as a surprise to its coach.
“People can think of putting teams away, but we knew we would be here,” Brittni Haderer said. “I had every bit of confidence in them. I knew what we could accomplish. I knew with the Mountain 7 how tough it is. We played tough games all year long.”
Jacqueline Hill led Battle’s balanced attack at the net with 11 kills, 15 assists and 19 digs. Bella Shutters and Molly Little had eight kills apiece, and Little added four blocks.
Mackenzie Smith finished with 14 assists and 28 digs for the Lady Trojans, and Allison Smith had 22 digs.
Union got 21 kills and 22 digs from Isabella Blagg, and Jordan Shuler recorded 17 kills and 28 digs. Brooke Bailey added 44 assists and 20 digs and Gracy McKinney came up with 26 digs.
LADY DEVILS ADVANCE
Gate City survived an upset bid from Ridgeview, advancing to the regional final with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 victory.
The Lady Blue Devils (22-7) also clinched a spot in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals on Nov. 12.
Ridgeview threw an early scare into the Lady Blue Devils by winning the first set.
“That team in there scares me more than these teams out here,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said, referring to her squad. “I know what we’re capable of doing. There’s a lot of work in preparing these kids to be able to be where we are right now.”
The veteran coach said her team has improved throughout the season.
“I think a lot of teams, and sometimes even our own fans, have doubted what we can do,” Reed said. “These kids keep pecking and pushing and working and handling the adversity that we’ve faced.
“We hit adversity tonight and we knew that coming in. Ridgeview has improved.
“This time of year everybody’s bringing everything they got because we all want to stay alive,” she added. “Yeah, there’s adversity and there’s pressure out there and we did a good job of handling it and fighting through it and capturing the win tonight.”
Makayla Bays led the Gate City attack with 19 kills and 19 digs. Abby Hill had 10 kills and Lexi Ervin finished with nine.
Peyton Taylor registered 33 assists, 17 digs and five aces for Gate City.
Defensively for the Lady Blue Devils, Rylee Blevins recorded 21 digs, Kady Davidson added 17 and Georgia Griffis had 13.