GATE CITY — The rain was constant at Legion Field on Friday, but it was not enough to deter the Gate City running game.

Led by senior Ethan Fleming, the Blue Devils (4-2) ran on a wet field behind the blocking of a strong offensive line and took a 28-14 nondistrict football win over Lebanon (3-3).

