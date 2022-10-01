Gate City freshman Mason Hickman breaks free from a would-be Lebanon tackler during Friday’s nondistrict game at Legion Field. Hickman carried the ball seven times for 71 yards, including a 30-yard ramble on his first touch and 2-yard TD run.
GATE CITY — The rain was constant at Legion Field on Friday, but it was not enough to deter the Gate City running game.
Led by senior Ethan Fleming, the Blue Devils (4-2) ran on a wet field behind the blocking of a strong offensive line and took a 28-14 nondistrict football win over Lebanon (3-3).
“I’m grateful that it wasn’t a monsoon like we thought we were going to get,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “It wasn’t too bad. Both teams were able to throw the ball when they needed to and we could run if we needed to. The field held up great and I’m thankful we didn’t get the monsoon.”
Both teams, especially the Pioneers, threw the ball.
Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece completed 13 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Gate City QB Luke Bledsoe hit on 4 of 7 attempts for 66 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
GROUND ATTACK
The Blue Devils preferred to run the ball.
Running behind a front line consisting primarily of Cyrus Gibson, Dave Doran, Brett Baker, Wyatt Hall, Devon Clark, Brendan Cassidy and Trent Williams, the running back corps of Fleming, Jude Crawford and freshman Mason Hickman — along with Bledsoe — churned up yardage throughout the night.
Fleming finished with 142 yards on 18 carries. His first-half touchdown runs of 51 and 13 yards countered Reece’s two TD passes of 19 and 16 yards for Lebanon.
MORE RAIN
The rain got stronger in the second half, and so did Gate City’s rushing attack.
For most of the final two quarters, the Blue Devils ran their offense primarily out of the traditional T-formation and a staggered T with Fleming, Crawford and Hickman lined up behind Bledsoe.
Bledsoe threw only two passes after intermission, but one turned into a 33-yard touchdown strike to Cassidy with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter.
The score broke the 14-14 halftime tie and put Gate City ahead for good.
Hickman gave the ground game a change of pace in the second half. In a breakout game, the freshman carried the ball seven times for 71 yards, including a 30-yard run on his first touch and 2-yard TD run for the game’s final score with 11:44 left to play.
“He had some good runs, but he’ll tell you the same thing: It starts up front and then those lead blocks that we had coming from Jude and Ethan were opening up some creases. And when he was getting them, he was taking off,” Houseright said. “Those guys up front did a good job when we got in that big T package.”
Crawford added to the rushing attack with 22 yards on eight carries. He had a 71-yard run that was negated by a penalty for a block in the back.
Bledsoe finished with 63 yards rushing on eight carries.
HISTORIC WIN
The victory was a historic one for the Blue Devils. It was the 600th win in the history of Gate City and its predecessor — Shoemaker High — since the program started in 1931.
UP NEXT
Gate City has a bye week before traveling to Lee High on Oct. 14 in a key Mountain 7 District game.
Lebanon is scheduled to play at Hogoheegee District rival Northwood next week.