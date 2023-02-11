BEN HUR — With one of the best defensive efforts of the season, the Gate City girls basketball team clinched the top seeds in the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D on Saturday with a 55-39 thumping of Wise Central in a playoff at Lee High’s Five Star Gymnasium.
Lady Blue Devils junior Makayla Bays dominated in the paint and on the glass all night, finishing with 17 points and 20 rebounds. Senior guard Lexi Ervin led Gate City with 18 points.
“I thought we had great energy from start to finish,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “Makayla dominated this game. We’ve been telling her that she can do that night in and night out. I think tonight might’ve been the spark for her to see that she really can do it.”
Gate City (19-4, 11-2) earned the right to host next week’s district tournament semifinals and finals.
The Lady Blue Devils forced 13 turnovers and held defending VHSL Class 2 champion Central to 13-of-41 shooting from the field, including 0-for-12 from 3-point range.
“We made the right plays and we took better shots,” Houseright said. “We took (Central) out of what they wanted to do early on and frustrated them.”
Sophomore guard Emmah McAmis scored 21 points to lead Central before fouling out of the game late on a technical foul. No one else even sniffed double figures for the Lady Warriors (18-5, 10-3), including usual No. 2 scorer Madison Looney, who had just two points.
Jaydyn Carrico chipped in 10 points for Gate City, which shot 19-for-46 from the field and had 14 turnovers.
DEFENSE STEALS SHOW
A total team defensive effort powered the Gate City boys over Ridgeview 52-46 in the second playoff game.
Gate City clinched the Mountain 7 tournament’s second seed and top seed for the Region 2D event.
With the Blue Devils up 47-46 and less than 10 seconds to go, Ridgeview’s Chantz Robinette was whistled for his fifth foul. He subsequently was booked for technical.
Ryland Mullins stepped to the line and knocked down 3 of 4 free throws to put Gate City up by two possessions with 5.7 seconds to go.
“I was so proud of the guys, and it’s hard to talk about them because it’s not done yet,” said coach John-Reed Barnes, whose Devils dropped into the playoff with Friday’s 50-46 loss to Union. “Last night was tough because we had a chance to clinch and didn’t take advantage of it. We had to turn around less than 24 hours later on some really tired legs.”
Brendan Cassidy’s layup on the ensuing possession sealed the deal for the Devils. Eli McMurray led Gate City with 14 points, and Gunner Garrett and Cassidy added 10 each.
Robinette scored 15 Cannon Hill 11 for the Wolfpack (15-7, 8-5). who shot 19-for-36 from the field and committed 16 turnovers.
Gate City (10-13, 9-4) hit just 19 of 47 from the field with 14 turnovers.
“We’ve made the schedule we’ve played tough for a reason,” Barnes said. “It’s because when we get into positions like this that we’re able to close the deal.
“I’m not a record chaser, and I just want to be tough at the end.”