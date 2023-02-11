BEN HUR — With one of the best defensive efforts of the season, the Gate City girls basketball team clinched the top seeds in the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D on Saturday with a 55-39 thumping of Wise Central in a playoff at Lee High’s Five Star Gymnasium.

Lady Blue Devils junior Makayla Bays dominated in the paint and on the glass all night, finishing with 17 points and 20 rebounds. Senior guard Lexi Ervin led Gate City with 18 points.

