RICHLANDS — Watching Gate City’s football team on Friday evoked memories of times gone by when the Blue Devils were known for their suffocating defense and consistent power running.
The Blue Devils crushed Richlands in every facet in a season-opening 34-7 win at Ernie Hicks Stadium, the largest road margin of victory for Gate City since 1995.
“I don’t know about any sort of statement because we’ve got a lot of things to fix,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “I’m happy for these kids and I’m happy for this coaching staff. They’ve put in a lot of work and a lot of time. They prepared us for this one and now we’ve got to prepare for this (next) one.”
The Devils ran the ball 36 times for 178 yards, Mason Hickman, Jude Crawford and Walker Hillman all scoring on the ground.
All of the Gate City scores came from either the power-I set or the classic power-T formations, somewhat paying homage to the days of tough, hard-nosed football.
“All of that starts up front and when we get into sets like that, it’s more important,” Houseright said. “Coach (Aaron) Daugherty and (Jeff) Jones have done a great job with those guys. We blocked well up front and our backs were unselfish, blocking for each other.”
Gate City senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe had a solid evening, rushing 13 times for 44 yards and completing 8 of 14 passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns — both to fellow senior Eli McMurray. Gate City’s offense racked up 20 first downs.
The Big Blue defense was outstanding all evening, holding the Blue Tornado offense to less than 150 total yards until the final drive and 10 first downs for the game.
Gate City’s defense stopped Richlands four times on fourth down, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. The other two Richlands drives ended in punts.
“Our defensive coaching staff worked these kids and they’ve accepted everything they’ve tried to teach them,” Houseright said. “They’re doing it the right way and they’re flying around all over the place.”
Blue Tornado quarterback Andrew Boyd was 13-for-24 with 157 yards and one interception. Their rushing offense was anemic at best, managing only 38 yards on 25 carries.
Corey Byrd picked off a pass over the middle to seal the deal for Gate City with six seconds left.
Richlands’ only score came with 6:47 left in the second quarter when Kaden Dupree picked off Bledsoe’s pass in the end zone, cutting the deficit to 13-7.
Gate City responded on the next drive thanks to a bit of luck.
The Richlands kicker barely touched the top of the ball on the ensuing kickoff and the Blue Devils got the ball in plus territory.
Crawford finished off the 2:05 drive with a 5-yard scamper to give the Blue Devils a commanding lead.
If there was a questionable area going into the game that got answered, it was the Devils’ punting. Layton Barnett hit a pair of punts that traveled 40-plus yards and pinned Richlands deep in both the first and fourth quarters.
“Layton did a really good job for us tonight,” Houseright said. “We’ve got good protection up front and we covered really well tonight.”
UP NEXT
Gate City welcomes Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Legion Field next week.
Richlands’ tough road continues with a game against another Mountain 7 District team, Union.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.