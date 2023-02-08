BRISTOL, Va. — It may not have been her best day, but Gate City junior Tia Spivey still made the best of her opportunities at Wednesday’s Region 1D/2D swimming and diving championships at Virginia High.

Spivey won her two events — the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle — in convincing fashion and it was good enough to earn co-swimmer of the year honors for the third straight year.

