BRISTOL, Va. — It may not have been her best day, but Gate City junior Tia Spivey still made the best of her opportunities at Wednesday’s Region 1D/2D swimming and diving championships at Virginia High.
Spivey won her two events — the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle — in convincing fashion and it was good enough to earn co-swimmer of the year honors for the third straight year.
Patrick Henry’s Cameron Boothe and Tazewell’s Isabella Davis were the other recipients of the award.
“Normally, I’d be pleased with my races, but this is a high school pool and it’s not as good as some of the ones I swim in club,” Spivey said, who usually trains at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. “All things considered, this really hasn’t been my best season. I was hoping to do a little better when it’s towards the end of the season. I’m still happy that I won.”
In the team competition, Marion won the girls meet over Tazewell handily with 126 points. The Lady Bulldogs finished with 95.
Virginia High dominated on the boys side, racking up 135 points. Graham was runner-up with 81.
Bearcats junior Adam Harosky and Graham senior Brady Jones shared swimmer of the year honors.
The top five individuals and top four relays automatically advanced to the state meet on Feb. 18 in Christiansburg.
WAY OUT FRONT
Spivey dominated the butterfly nearly from the start as she had the best time going in by almost 30 seconds, though she really wanted to better her personal best.
It wasn’t meant to be as she covered the distance in 1:06.19, but she was still happy to be taking home a gold medal.
Second place was 33 seconds behind.
“The 100 fly is my favorite because the 500 is really long,” Spivey said. “The longer events sometimes can take a toll. Another reason the fly is my favorite is I do better in it than other events.”
In the grueling 500 freestyle, Spivey bided her time with a conservative start, but she used a strong surge in the middle to gain an insurmountable advantage.
She finished in 5:47.54 — still off of her season-best by about 1.5 seconds — but she believes that she still has something left in the tank for state. Her winning margin was 26 seconds.
“I feel pretty good about the state and the pool (in Christiansburg) is a lot better,” Spivey said. “Hopefully, I can drop time and get a win. That’s what I’m praying for.”