GATE CITY — Continuing its late season march, the Gate City volleyball team rolled over interstate foe Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep.

The Lady Blue Devils dominated in almost every facet of the match, especially at the net. The shorthanded Lady Indians are lacking size because of an injury to Inari Phillips.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you