GATE CITY — Continuing its late season march, the Gate City volleyball team rolled over interstate foe Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep.
The Lady Blue Devils dominated in almost every facet of the match, especially at the net. The shorthanded Lady Indians are lacking size because of an injury to Inari Phillips.
“It’s always nice to beat Dobyns-Bennett,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “It’s that big school versus little school, but we wanted to come in here and be aggressive. We controlled the net and my middles did a great job blocking all night.”
Makayla Bays did it all for Gate City, finishing with a solid night of 21 kills, eight digs, four aces and three blocks.
“Makayla had a lot of smart attacks,” Reed said. “In the third, we had a couple of miscues. The timing with the setter has to be so precise and I think that was why she missed a couple of those.”
Peyton Taylor finished with 30 assists and 11 digs for Gate City. Rylee Hall had five kills and five blocks, and Lexi Ervin added four blocks and three kills.
“Serve-receive and defense were great for us all night,” Reed said. “When we control the net and have good serve- receive, that allows us to attack the ball and we took care of business tonight.”
The Lady Indians had a tough time getting much of anything going against their neighbors from the commonwealth.
In the first set —following a tie at 15 — Gate City scored 10 of the last 13 points.
In the last set, the Lady Devils went on a 9-0 run after a 12-12 tie to put the match out of reach.
“There was a total lack of communication,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “This is not the team that showed up on the first day. We have a plan and sometimes when we come into games, it’s not applied.”
Riley Brandon finished with 10 kills and 12 digs and Dakota Vaiese came through with 21 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Indians.
Libero Rachel Falin spearheaded the defense with 15 digs. Jordan Guthrie also had seven kills.
“We should’ve been able to compete a lot better than we did tonight,” Green said. “The biggest thing for me is that we don’t all show up on the same night.”