NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment.
The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
“We’re going to enjoy this one,” Houseright said. “I’m sure that one will be blown up, but we take it one game at a time. I’ve been proud of our kids all year. We’ve been fighting, scratching and clawing and doing all that good stuff. We’ve strung some wins together, but hats off to Wise, their record doesn’t indicate how good of a football team they are.”
The Blue Devils' unblemished district record is a good indication of the gritty team they are.
Quarterback Luke Bledsoe threw a pick-6 on his first play but shook it off and finished 12-of-19 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Gate City (7-2, 5-0). Running back Ethan Fleming had 157 yards on 36 rushes, including one stretch near the end of the game in which he carried the ball on 17 of his team's 18 offensive plays.
“We made some big plays in the passing game, had some guys catching the ball,” Houseright said. “Then when we get a lead, we like to let Ethan grind it out for us. We battled adversity early on, but we stuck with it and pulled it out.”
WARRIORS LEAD EARLY
Central (3-6, 1-5) took the lead on the first play from scrimmage when linebacker Jake Pinkard intercepted a Bledsoe pass and raced 38 yards untouched for a touchdown.
However, the Warriors failed to take advantage of other good opportunities. They had a 39-yard touchdown pass called back for a hold and a pair of costly penalties for an ineligible man downfield. They also missed field goals of 40 and 42 yards.
“That’s five games we’ve lost, seven points or less,” Central coach Jason Mullins said. “We’re in every game, but it’s a narrow selection of make-or-break plays. It’s the penalties and self-inflicted wounds. It’s not a heart issue. We play hard, it’s just we make crucial mistakes and we pay for them.”
On the Warriors’ first offensive possession, Alec Gent ran 14 yards on his second carry of the game, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season. He finished the night with 15 rushes for 82 yards.
DEVILS FIRE BACK
Down 7-0, receiver Gabe Johnson outdueled a Central defender to come up with the Blue Devils’ first touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Bledsoe with 3:40 left in the first half. The Blue Devils scored again just 24 seconds before the break when Bledsoe hit Brendan Cassidy in the end zone for a 28-yard score.
Gate City’s opening drive of the second half was a battle of inches. The Blue Devils put together 12-play, 58-yard scoring drive that included converting on a fourth-and-1 by mere inches before fullback Mason Hickman powered in with a 3-yard TD run.
Despite that setback, the Warriors weren’t about back down.
Gent busted loose on a 43-yard touchdown run with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter to pull the Warriors within one possession. They stopped Gate City on its next possession and were looking chance to tie when the Blue Devils’ Layton Barnett came up with a timely interception.
“They had the momentum. They had scored and stopped us,” Houseright said. “When Layton went over and made the big play, that helped us get out of here.”
Bledsoe and Hickman put on the finishing touches. On third-and-9 with less than two minutes to go, they connected on a 12-yard pass play to get a first down and seal the outcome.