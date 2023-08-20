GATE CITY — Optimism has been swinging the way of the Gate City football program since the first couple of weeks last season.
Once the Blue Devils found their footing, they won eight of their next nine games before being ousted from the playoffs by eventual state champion Graham.
The proud program hasn’t gotten back to the mountaintop yet, but everyone around town knows something good is brewing at Legion Field.
“The community is excited and we’re excited as a coaching staff,” fifth-year head coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We know we’ve got a long way to go and we’ve got a lot of things to work on and we’ve got a bunch of holes to fill from that senior class we lost last year. We know we’re a work in progress and we’re telling the kids to take it rep by rep and day by day.”
OFFENSIVE WEAPONRY
One of the main reasons “Big Blue” fans are confident is senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe, who enters his third year in the system. He’s got weapons all over the field, highlighted by senior speedster Eli McMurray.
“It’s good to have experience, especially at quarterback, but we have a lot of kids that made some big plays for us last year coming back,” Houseright said. “Eli played a lot last year and so did Layton Barnett on the outside. Gabe Johnson also played a lot out there.
“We’ve got some experience back on the edges and we’re still trying to get some of these younger kids to help us so we don’t have to play tired this year.”
The offensive line might be an area of concern after the graduation of three starters, but the Blue Devils do return seniors Wyatt Hall and David Doran.
“Both of those seniors played a lot of games for us last year,” Houseright said. “We had to put in guys last year that didn’t have much experience, but they’ve got it now. We’re just trying to weed our way through that and trying to find guys that will help us out up front and protect the quarterback and block for the run.”
DEFENSIVE EXPERIENCE
During last season’s winning streak — which included triumphs over Union and Abingdon — the Blue Devils’ defense allowed fewer than 21 points six of seven times.
“We’ve got a lot of guys back that played great minutes for us last year on defense,” Houseright said. “Our defense has been flying around in practice and we’re getting smarter with every rep that we’re doing.
“We’ve got a great core back and, in today’s game, it’s a ‘bend but don’t break’ style on defense trying to keep everyone out of the end zone, but we’re still going to give up yards no matter which way we look at it.”
CLIMBING THE MOUNTAIN
Year in and year out, the Mountain 7 District is one of the toughest leagues out there. The Blue Devils haven’t had much of a say in the district race until recently. With two wins over Union last season — including one that knocked the Bears out of the playoffs — Gate City sent a message.
“I really believe that this district is one of the toughest in our state,” Houseright said. “All the coaches do a great job. From top to bottom, this district is loaded and about anybody can win it.
“I feel like last year that we started getting that belief from our kids and that was one of the main reasons why we went on that winning streak. The main reason was the kids, though.”
ANOTHER HOUSERIGHT
One final area Houseright in particular is excited about — especially for the future — is his son Kaden joining the team as a freshman. He’s listed as wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back on the roster and has been touted since his youth football days.
How much Kaden gets to see the field as a freshman is unknown, but expect people to be on the edge of their seats when he enters the game for the first time at home.
“It’s going to be different,” said Coach Houseright, the son of a coach and one of four brothers. “When you’re a boy, you don’t really think of it as playing for your dad as much. I could only imagine what my dad thought with all of us coming through.
“It really is special and who knows what he’s going to be able to do, but just knowing that he’s a freshman and he’s up here with us, I’ll get to spend a lot of time with him and that makes this season even more special.”