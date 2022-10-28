Here are the VHSL Power Point Rankings for Region 2D and Region 1D football teams as of Monday, Oct. 24.
Key for Gate City heading into the game at Central is staying focused.
It’s a challenge for a program that’s not played in the postseason since 2016, not had a winning record since 2014 and has a huge district clash looming in a week. But Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright and his staff are keeping their team focused on the game with the Warriors.
“We aren’t in a position to look past anyone,” Houseright said. “Central is a very good team and in the Mountain 7 you have to come ready to play every game. It’s going to be a battle.”
Houseright said the focus has to be on the task at hand, not on worrying about what lies ahead with Ridgeview.
“We have to limit mistakes. We can’t turn the ball over and we have to limit our penalties,” Houseright said.
“We are going to have to play one of our best games to give ourselves a chance.”
Central has plenty of incentive in Friday’s game.
The Warriors sit ninth in the Region 2D power rankings. Only eight teams advance to the regional playoffs, so Central likely needs a win Friday or next week against Grundy to have a chance at making the postseason.
The Warriors face a team whose defense has been solid all season and whose offense has steadily improved.
Senior running back Ethan Fleming spearheads the Blue Devils’ ground attack. After running for 221 yards and three touchdowns last week, Fleming enters Friday’s game with 1,010 rushing yards this season.
Central counters with solid rushers in Alec Gent and Braeden Church. Last week against Lee High, Gent ran for 157 yards and a score and Church rushed for 50 yards and two TDs.
Church can also put the ball in the air. He completed 6 of 15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown last week.
CUMBERLAND SHOWDOWN
Less than 5 miles from the Gate City-Central showdown, the Cumberland District championship is one the line. Rye Cove (6-1, 3-0) travels to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium in Norton to take on J.I. Burton (4-4, 3-0).
It’s also been awhile since Rye Cove made the postseason. The Eagles last went in 2011.
A win Friday and next week over district and Scott County rival Twin Springs (5-2, 2-1) would give Rye Cove its first Cumberland championship since 2005.
The Eagles have not played in two weeks, and first-year coach Gary Collier said the excitement is high.
“We know what we have in front of us,” Collier said. “We are playing a very talented and well-coached team that has tons of speed. We have had two good weeks of preparation and realize how huge this game is.
“Winning a district championship is one of our team goals and here we are in Year 1 of our rebuild. The kids are excited.”
Burton’s roller-coaster season has included losses to Class 2 teams Ridgeview, Union and Lee High and Black Diamond District champion Grundy.
Still, the Raiders are in position to claim the district title with a win Friday and next week against Thomas Walker.
Burton also needs a couple of wins to help its cause in the playoff picture. The Raiders stand ninth in the Region 1D power point rankings.
Coach Jacob Caudill and his team know what’s at stake.
“We have to prepare for this as the Cumberland District championship game,” Caudill said. “We will be ready and I know they will be, too.
“Anytime you go from a 3-7 season to playing for the Cumberland District championship, it’s a great turnaround and all the credit goes to these players and assistant coaches. Summer workout attendance was the best it has been in a while and it has shown. The players have responded and accepted the challenge.”
Twin Springs (5-2, 2-1) hosts Thomas Walker (3-5, 2-1) on Friday, and both also have a shot at gaining at least a share of the Cumberland title. But Rye Cove and Burton have the best path to the championship.
OTHER GAMES
Playoff seeding is still up for grabs in other games around the region Friday. Abingdon (4-4, 2-2 Mountain 7) travels to Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap to take on Union (5-3, 2-2) and Virginia High (6-2, 0-2 Southwest District) goes to Marion (1-7, 0-2).