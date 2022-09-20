Gate City libero Rylee Blevins makes a pass to the front line during Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District match with John Battle in Gate City. Blevins finished with 46 digs in the Lady Blue Devils’ five-set win.
GATE CITY — John Battle did all it could Tuesday to neutralize Gate City star Makayla Bays.
In the end, it didn’t matter.
Bays amassed 47 kills and 21 digs to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a dramatic 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 26-28, 15-13 Mountain 7 District volleyball win over the upstart Lady Trojans.
Gate City (10-4, 4-0) struggled at times against a highly motivated John Battle team.
Even in winning the first two sets of the match, the Lady Blue Devils had to use late runs to pull off the victory.
In the first set, Bays rallied with three straight kills to break a 22-22 tie and give Gate City the win.
In the second, Battle (10-4, 1-2) raced to a 20-12 lead before the Lady Blue Devils regrouped and went on a 13-2 run for a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Trojans didn’t let the deficit deter them, however, and they found the momentum to take the third and fourth sets.
“We played well for two games,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “Volleyball is a roller coaster and it’s a momentum changer and the momentum was not going our way with the middle sets. We lost it, but the good thing is we fought back. We showed our grit and came out on top with the win.
“I guess, like they say, it’s better to get an ugly win than to not get a win.”
Battle coach Brittni Haderer was upset by the loss but happy with the way her team fought back.
“I’m proud of the girls and the fight that we had,” Haderer said. “That’s not something a lot of kids can easily do. You’re down two and don’t feel like you have a shot to get back. But we brought it out and made it a battle.”
BY THE NUMBERS
In addition to Bays’ big night, Gate City got 62 assists and 15 digs from Peyton Taylor, 46 digs from Rylee Blevins and 19 digs from Kady Davidson.
The Lady Blue Devils also got eight kills from Lexi Ervin.
Jacqueline Hill led the Lady Trojans’ balanced net attack with 17 kills and 16 assists, also coming up with 13 digs.
Mackenzie Smith finished with 16 kills, 26 assists and 12 digs and Molly Little recorded 11 kills for Battle.
Defensively, the Lady Trojans got 20 digs from Allison Smith and 13 from Olivia Stevens.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action district action Thursday when Gate City travels to Lee High and Battle hosts Abingdon.