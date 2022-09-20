Lady Blue Devils hold off upset-minded John Battle

Gate City libero Rylee Blevins makes a pass to the front line during Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District match with John Battle in Gate City. Blevins finished with 46 digs in the Lady Blue Devils’ five-set win.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

GATE CITY — John Battle did all it could Tuesday to neutralize Gate City star Makayla Bays.

In the end, it didn’t matter.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos