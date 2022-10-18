GATE CITY — The Mountain 7 District regular-season volleyball championship match is set.
Gate City breezed to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Lee High on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Clintwood, district-leading Union secured a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over Ridgeview.
Those victories by Union (24-1, 11-0) and Gate City (17-5, 10-1) set up a title match for the Mountain 7 crown — or at least a share of the crown — on Thursday when the Lady Bears visit Gate City.
Union clinched at least a share of the district regular-season title Tuesday. A win Thursday would give the Lady Bears the outright championship.
A Lady Blue Devils win would give them a district co-championship and set up a playoff with Union on Saturday at Lee High. The winner of the playoff would earn the top seed in next week’s Mountain 7 tournament as well as hosting rights for the tourney’s semifinals and championship match.
BIG WIN
Gate City had no trouble dispatching Lee High on Tuesday. And Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed said she wasn’t concerned her team would look past the Lady Generals (8-12, 0-12).
“We know to take care of one match at a time, one day at a time, and that’s where our focus is,” Reed said. “We know we have to be dialed in with our fundamentals and take care of business. When we stay dialed in and we run the court the way we can, we don’t have any worries.”
The “big one” looms, but Reed said every match her team plays for the rest of the season is key.
“From here on out, it’s a big match every night that we step on the court,” she said. “And being in big matches we have to stay dialed in.
“The seniors will take care of the off-court stuff and we’ll take care of the on-court and prepare the team for battle each night and it’ll take care of itself.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Makayla Bays led the Gate City attack with 17 kills and 10 digs, and Peyton Taylor finished with 27 assists.
Lexi Ervin added seven kills and Rylee Blevins finished with 20 digs for the Lady Blue Devils.
Lee High got eight kills from Chloe Calton, 10 assists from Blair Calton and 10 digs from Mckayla Carr.