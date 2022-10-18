GATE CITY — The Mountain 7 District regular-season volleyball championship match is set.

Gate City breezed to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Lee High on Tuesday. Meanwhile in Clintwood, district-leading Union secured a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 win over Ridgeview.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos