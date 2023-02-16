GATE CITY — Gate City’s girls basketball team got defensive in Thursday’s Mountain 7 semifinal win over Union at the Devils’ Den 42-28.
The Lady Blue Devils (20-5) held the Lady Bears to just 12 of 30 from the floor while forcing 12 turnovers. Makayla Bays led the way for Gate City with 11 points.
The Lady Devils never trailed, scoring the opening bucket on a Braylon Steele jumper and never looking back.
“A win is a win, and when you have to keep playin these teams over and over, it doesn’t get any easier,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “I don’t think we played with the same intensity or mindset that we had been playing with, at least from my perspective.”
Gate City will meet Wise Central in Saturday’s title game for the fourth time this season while Union (13-11) will face Ridgeview in the consolation.
The Lady Bears got hot in the third quarter, going 4 of 6 from the field, but couldn’t sustain the momentum going into the fourth period.
Union went just 2-for-8 to close out the game and only scored 13 points in the second half. Brooke Bailey showed the way for the Lady Bears with 11 points.
“We finally started playing with a little more urgency in the fourth than we did the first three quarters,” Houseright said. “In our league, we know what each other is going to do and it’s just a matter of whoever has the greatest will to win and whoever makes the fewest mistakes.”
Wise Central 61 Ridgeview 54, OT
The Lady Warriors earned a hard-fought win in the first semifinal in another classic with the Lady Wolfpack.
Ridgeview (17-7) started off slow, going just 2-for-13 in the opening quarter, but stormed back to tie the game at 28 with 5:05 left in the third quarter. The Lady Wolfpack stretched out the lead to six points at 36-30 before Central tied the game up at 39 with 6:48 remaining in regulation.
To start off the overtime period, Madison Looney made a jumper in the lane and Central never looked back, going 4 of 5 in the extra period.
The Lady Wolfpack struggled to find a groove in the extra four minutes, going 1-for-9 from the field.
“We started out really well defensively and then we started turning the ball over uncharacteristically with silly cross-court passes,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Once we started doing that, (Ridgeview) got energized and it was a ballgame from there on out.”
Emmah McAmis led the way for Central with 23 points, but it was Looney who saved Central in the fourth quarter and overtime, netting 11 of her 17 points.
“(Looney) really did help us get started in that overtime,” Dotson said. “She hit a turnaround over top of (Caiti) Hill and gave us the lead and that gave us some confidence. I’m proud of all of them because we battled back when we got down six points there in the third.”
Emilee Brickey also chipped in 11 for Central, which finished 21-for-45 from the field and an uncharacteristic 19 turnovers.
Ridgeview had a trio of double-digit scorers, led by Hadaya Abshire’s 13. Caiti Hill and Braelynn Strouth netted 12 and 11, respectively.