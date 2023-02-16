GATE CITY — Gate City’s girls basketball team got defensive in Thursday’s Mountain 7 semifinal win over Union at the Devils’ Den 42-28.

The Lady Blue Devils (20-5) held the Lady Bears to just 12 of 30 from the floor while forcing 12 turnovers. Makayla Bays led the way for Gate City with 11 points.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you