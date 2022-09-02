featured Friday Night Scores (Sept. 2) Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEDobyns-Bennett 35, Morristown East 7 (3Q)Grainger 22, Sullivan East 6 (half) Greeneville 14, Elizabethton 0 (half)Morristown West 24, David Crockett 6 (4Q)Science Hill 35, West Ridge 7 (3Q)Tennessee High 21, Pulaski County 14 (4Q)Unicoi County 28, Madison 0 (half)Jefferson County 45, William Blount 6 (3Q)Heritage 28, Cocke County 21 (half)Avery County 27, Hampton 8 (half)Cosby 28, Jellico 7 (half)Rockwood 28, Cloudland 6 (half)South Greene 13, Happy Valley 0 (half)Harlan, Kentucky 20, Unaka 0 (2Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAThursdayLee High 31, Eastside 0Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13FridayRadford 48, Gate City 12 (half)Union 42, Richlands 0 (4Q)Wise Central 49, Marion 21 (3Q)Virginia High 49, John Battle 7 (3Q)Ridgeview 28, Grundy 14 (3Q)Holston 22, Twin Springs 0 (2Q)Rye Cove 14, Northwood 0 (4Q)J.I. Burton 14, Chilhowie 0 (2Q)Thomas Walker at HurleyHonaker 20, Castlewood 6 (half)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Virginia Southwest Sport Agriculture Night Coverage Morristown West Northeast Tennessee Update Scoring West Greene West Score Virginia High Morristown Aeronautics Tennessee East Benefit Preseason School Knoxville Ky. Military Delay Pigeon Twin Lebanon Jamboree J.i. Burton Rye Unicoi County City Hydrography Johnson County Anderson County Meteorology Music Electronics Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Science Seymour Morristown East Northeast Daniel Boone Hurley Food Burton Thomas Walker Recommended for you ON AIR