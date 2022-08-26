featured Friday Night Scores (Aug. 26) Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEAnderson County 34, Science Hill 0 (2Q)Daniel Boone 26, West Ridge 0 (half) Dobyns-Bennett 28, Volunteer 0 (2Q)Knox Halls 21, Morristown East 14 (half)Knox Karns 28, William Blount 7 (2Q)Jefferson County 20, Cocke County 0 (half)Crockett 14, Letcher Central 0 (2Q)Hardin Valley 7, Morristown West 0 (2Q)Pigeon Forge 12, Sullivan East 7 (2Q)Greeneville 28, Grainger 0 (2Q)Seymour 16, Cherokee 0 (1Q)Unicoi County 14, Cosby 0 (1Q)Happy Valley 7, Chuckey-Doak 0 (1Q)Northview Academy 37, West Greene 6 (half)Claiborne at Union CountyHampton 28, Johnson County 0 (2Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Knox Catholic 47, South Greene 0 (half)Cloudland 24, Unaka 14 (2Q)North Greene 8, Castlewood 6 (2Q)Jellico at OakdaleOpen: Elizabethton, Tennessee HighSOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 41, John Battle 0 (half)North Greene 8, Castlewood 6 (2Q)Cumberland Gap 14, Thomas Walker 6 (2Q)Wise Central 41, Eastside 7 (4Q)Hurley 24, Rye Cove 14 (4Q)Richlands 27, Gate City 0 (half)Ridgeview 42, JI Burton 8 (half) - lightning delayUnion 28, Lee High 7 (2Q)Northwood at Twin SpringsTazewell 27, Virginia High 7 (half)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Virginia Southwest Sport Agriculture Night Coverage Morristown West Northeast Tennessee Update Scoring West Greene West Score Virginia High Morristown Aeronautics Tennessee East Benefit Preseason School Knoxville Ky. Military Delay Pigeon Twin Lebanon Jamboree J.i. Burton Rye Unicoi County City Hydrography Johnson County Anderson County Meteorology Music Electronics Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Science Seymour Morristown East Northeast Daniel Boone Recommended for you ON AIR