Friday Night Scores (Aug. 19)
Carmen Musick
Aug 19, 2022

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Friday, Aug. 19
Science Hill 14, Elizabethton 0 (half)
Dobyns-Bennett 24, Tennessee High 0 (3Q)
West Ridge 28, Volunteer 6 (half)
Sullivan East 32, David Crockett 28 (half)
Cocke County 24, Cherokee 2 (half)
Greeneville 49, Knoxville Central 0 (half)
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Seymour
Cumberland Gap 8, Grainger 0 (1Q)
Unicoi County 23, Northview Academy 14 (half)
Knox Catholic 21, Chuckey-Doak 14 (half)
West Greene 12, Union County 6 (half)
Hampton 12, Pigeon Forge 0 (half)
Happy Valley 6, Cloudland 0 (half)
Unaka 16, North Greene 6 (half)
Lynn Camp, Ky. at Jellico
Cosby 7, Sunbright 0 (1Q)
Clinton 13, William Blount 0 (1Q)

Saturday, Aug. 20
South Greene at Daniel Boone, noon
Morristown West at Morristown East

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Preseason Benefit Games
Friday, Aug. 19
Virginia High 20, Gate City 19 (half)
Honaker 13, Holston 0 (half)
George Wythe 20, Union 19 (3Q)
Rural Retreat 21, Castlewood 0 (half)