Friday Night Football Scores Sep 30, 2022

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Thursday's Games
Chuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20
Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27
Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21

Friday's Games
Boone 0, Christian Academy of Knoxville 0 (1Q)
Claiborne 0, Johnson County 0 (1Q)
Cosby 21, North Greene 20 (2Q)
Crockett 20, Cherokee 6 (2Q)
Dobyns-Bennett 12, Jefferson County 3 (2Q)
Grainger 7, Volunteer 0 (1Q)
Greeneville 21, Seymour 0 (1Q)
Hampton 16, South Greene 0 (2Q)
Tennessee High 7, Morristown West 3 (2Q)
West Greene 7, Cloudland 0 (1Q)
William Blount at West Ridge
Happy Valley at Cumberland Gap

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Wise Central 17, Abingdon 7 (2Q)
Honaker 19, Chilhowie 7 (2Q)
J.I. Burton 20, Eastside 7 (2Q)
Gate City 14, Lebanon 7 (2Q)
Lee 22, Rye Cove 6 (2Q)
Ridgeview 13, Richlands 0 (2Q)
Union 21, Thomas Walker 0 (half)