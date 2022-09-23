featured Friday Night Football Scores (Sept. 23) Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEChuckey-Doak 14, South Greene 6 (3Q)Cloudland 6, Cosby 6 (2Q) Cumberland Gap 32, Lynn Camp 0 (2Q)Elizabethton 14, Anderson County 7 (2Q)Pisgah 7, Crockett 3 (half)Grainger 7, Union County 0 (1Q)Greeneville 14, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (half)Happy Valley 6, Unaka 0 (half)Heritage 34, Seymour 0 (half)Jellico 7, Sunbright 0 (1Q)Maryville 39, Science Hill 7 (3Q)Morristown West 38, Cocke County 12 (2Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Sullivan East 21, Unicoi County 14 (1Q)Tennessee High 21, Abingdon, Va. 7 (half)Volunteer 12, Johnson County 6 (2Q)West Greene 28, North Greene 0 (2Q)West Ridge 14, Cherokee 0 (2Q)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAHolston 50, Eastside 0 (half)Patrick Henry 20, John Battle 18 (2Q)Ridgeview 14, Lee High 0 (half)Rye Cove 22, Castlewood 7 (half)Tennessee High 21, Abingdon 7 (half)Union 16, Gate City 0 (3Q)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Recommended for you ON AIR