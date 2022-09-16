featured Friday Night Football Scores (Sept. 16) Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEDaniel Boone 21, Morristown West 7 (half)Dobyns-Bennett 35, West Ridge 14 (half) Elizabethton 41, Grainger 0 (half)Greeneville 48, Volunteer 0 (half)Hampton 30, Happy Valley 0 (half)Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 6 (3Q)North Greene 6, Red Boiling Springs 0 (2Q)Science Hill 35, William Blount 0Sullivan East 14, Seymour 7 (half)South Greene 28, Cumberland Gap 12 (4Q)Tennessee High 7, Crockett 3 (half)Unaka 32, Jellico 0 (2Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Unicoi County 14, Claiborne 6 (2Q)West Greene 8, Johnson County 6 (half)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAGate City 28, Marion 14 (3Q)Graham 14, Union 8 (3Q)Lee High 20, Patrick Henry 7 (half)Virginia High 25, Central 21 (3Q)Tazewell 20, John Battle 7 (half)Abingdon 14, Richlands 0 (4Q)J.I. Burton 30, Twin Springs 14 (3Q)Rye Cove 14, Thomas Walker 6 (4Q)Honaker 34, Eastside 13 (3Q)Grundy 46, Castlewood 6 (half)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Recommended for you ON AIR