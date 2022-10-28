featured Friday Night Football Scores (Oct. 28) Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEChuckey-Doak 7, West Greene 0 (1Q)Claiborne 13, Cumberland Gap 6 (1Q) Cloudland 14, North Greene 8 (1Q)Cosby 19, Hancock County 6 (2Q)Dobyns-Bennett 21, Science Hill 17 (2Q)Morristown East 35, William Blount 7 (2Q)Jefferson County 28, West Ridge 14 (2Q)Richlands, Va. 14, David Crockett 3 (2Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Tennessee High 22, Cherokee 0 (2Q)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIABluefield, W. Va. 16, Ridgeview 0 (1Q)Gate City 14, Wise Central 7 (2Q)Roanoke Catholic 20, Castlewood 0 (2Q)Rye Cove 12, J.I. Burton 6 (half)Union 17, Abingdon 0 (2Q)Virginia High 0, Marion 0 (2Q)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Ridge Valley Pigeon Cherokee Recommended for you ON AIR