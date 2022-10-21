featured Friday Night Football Scores (Oct. 21) Oct 21, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEECherokee 6, Volunteer 0 (2Q)Chuckey-Doak 27, North Greene 0 (1Q) Cloudland 16, Johnson County 0 (1Q)Daniel Boone 7, David Crockett 0 (1Q)Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 0 (2Q)Grainger 21, Claiborne 0 (2Q)Greeneville 14, Morristown East 0 (2Q)Jefferson County 14, Morristown West 7 (2Q)Pigeon Forge 7, Happy Valley 7 (1Q)Seymour 0, South Greene 0 (2Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Tennessee High 12, West Ridge 7 (2Q)Volunteer 0, Cherokee 0 (1Q)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 13, Ridgeview 7 (2Q)Gate City 20, John Battle 7 (half)J.I. Burton 36, Castlewood 6 (2Q)Lee 14, Wise Central 7 (2Q)Thomas Walker 16, Eastside 6 (2Q)Twin Springs 35, Cumberland Gap 0 (2Q)Virginia High 21, Chilhowie 7 (2Q)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Ridge Valley Pigeon Cherokee Recommended for you ON AIR