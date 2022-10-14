featured Friday Night Football Scores (Oct. 14) Oct 14, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEThursday, Oct. 13Greeneville 51, Sullivan East 0 Friday, Oct. 14Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne 0 (2Q)Cloudland 30, Jellico 6 (half)Daniel Boone 14, Tennessee High 0 (3Q)Dobyns-Bennett 49, William Blount 0 (3Q)Elizabethton 31, Volunteer 0 (2Q)Hampton 45, Cumberland Gap 0 (half)Johnson County 7, South Greene 6 (half)Morristown East 19, West Ridge 17 (half)Morristown West 33, Cherokee 14 (half) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Science Hill 13, Jefferson County 7 (3Q)Unaka 20, Cosby 0 (2Q)West Greene 21, Unicoi County 10 (half)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAThursday, Oct. 13Graham 49, Virginia High 21Friday, Oct. 14Grundy 38, J.I. Burton 14 (3Q)Lebanon 40, Castlewood 0 (3Q)Lee High 14, Gate City 14 (3Q)Ridgeview 42, John Battle 0 (3Q)Twin Springs 41, Eastside 0 (3Q)Union 13, Wise Central 7 (3Q)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Recommended for you ON AIR