TSSAA PLAYOFFSFirst Round GamesClass 6A Bearden 7, Dobyns-Bennett 6 (3Q)Farragut 17, Jefferson County 7 (4Q)Maryville 49, Morristown East 0 (4Q)Science Hill 28, Bradley Central 7 (3Q)Class 5ADaniel Boone 30, Halls 7 (3Q)Knox Central 14, Tennessee High 7 (4Q)Knox West 56, Crockett 0 (3Q)Morristown West 24, Sevier County 14 (4Q)Class 4AAnderson County 55, Seymour 6 (4Q)Elizabethton 49, Knox Carter 7 (3Q)Knox Gibbs 49, Grainger 8 (4Q)Greeneville 45, Knox Fulton 0 (3Q)Class 3AAlcoa 42, Johnson County 0Chuckey-Doak 27, Austin-East 8 (3Q)Gatlinburg-Pittman 42, Unicoi County 7 (3Q) Pigeon Forge 41, West Greene 0 (4Q)Class 2AHampton 18, Oneida 0 (half)Monterey 33, Happy Valley 0 (2Q)South Greene 32, Rockwood 16 (3Q)York Institute 47, Cumberland Gap 0 (half)Class 1ACloudland 32, Oakdale 22 (4Q)Coalfield 56, North Greene 6Oliver Springs 28, Cosby 7 (3Q)Unaka 38, Greenback 20 (3Q)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 14, Lee 13 (3Q)Eastside 29, Castlewood 18 (half)J.I. Burton 51, Thomas Walker 6 (3Q)Ridgeview 27, Gate City 0 (4Q)Twin Springs 28, Rye Cove 12 (3Q)Union 39, John Battle 0 (3Q)Virginia High 28, Richlands 14 (half)Wise Central 28, Grundy 8 (3Q)