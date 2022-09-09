featured Friday Night Football Finals (Sept 9) Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEECampbell County 34, Morristown East 33Chuckey-Doak 56, Grainger 30 Clinton 54, Cherokee 12Cocke County 16, Seymour 13Daniel Boone 7, Elizabethton 0Dobyns-Bennett 49, Crockett 6Greeneville 28, Morristown West 21Hampton 38, Cloudland 6Heritage 38, William Blount 20 Jefferson County 28, Knox Halls 21Karns 35, Tennessee High 6North Greene 32, Jellico 28Northview Academy 70, Claiborne 35Powell 31, Science Hill 24Red Boiling Springs 28, Cosby 27 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Sullivan East 50, Johnson County 26Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32Unicoi County 41, Happy Valley 6Union County 36, Cumberland Gap 24West Greene 16, South Greene 14SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAGate City 24, Abingdon 7John Battle 19, Holston 6Lebanon 42, Eastside 7Ridgeview 37, Wise Central 14Rye Cove 47, Bland 6Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32Union 48, JI Burton 13Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry 8Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Recommended for you ON AIR