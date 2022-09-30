featured Friday Night Football Finals (Sept. 29-30) Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEThursday's GamesChuckey-Doak 34, Unicoi County 20 Elizabethton 55, Sullivan East 27Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21Friday's GamesCleveland 28, Maryville 24Cosby 41, North Greene 26Daniel Boone 31, CAK 7David Crockett 41, Cherokee 12Dobyns-Bennett 34, Jefferson County 10Grainger 28, Volunteer 7Greeneville 61, Seymour 0Hampton 37, South Greene 0 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Happy Valley 35, Cumberland Gap 32Johnson County 22, Claiborne 21Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7West Greene 42, Cloudland 0West Ridge 42, William Blount 14SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 27, Wise Central 26Gate City 28, Lebanon 14Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 20Lee 42, Rye Cove 24 Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6Union 40, Thomas Walker 0Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East Recommended for you ON AIR