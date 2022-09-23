featured Friday Night Football Finals (Sept. 23) Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEAnderson County 35, Elizabethton 34 (in OT)Chuckey-Doak 34, South Greene 6 Claiborne 36, Thomas Walker, Va. 28Cloudland 40, Cosby 24Cumberland Gap 60, Lynn Camp 14Grainger 33, Union County 12Greeneville 21, Dobyns-Bennett 20Heritage 55, Seymour 0Maryville 42, Science Hill 14Morristown West 48, Cocke County 12Pisgah, Ala. 34, David Crockett 10Sevier County 43, William Blount 6Sunbright 48, Jellico 21 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Tennessee High 34, Abingdon, Va. 14 Unaka 16, Happy Valley 12Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 35Volunteer 24, Johnson County 12West Greene 56, North Greene 7West Ridge 42, Cherokee 6SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAClaiborne, Tn. 36, Thomas Walker 28Gate City 23, Union 16Holston 50, Eastside 21Patrick Henry 54, John Battle 20Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7Tennessee High 34, Abingdon 14 Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Recommended for you ON AIR