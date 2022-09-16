featured Friday Night Football Finals (Sept. 16) Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEDaniel Boone 38, Morristown West 7Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14 Elizabethton 47, Grainger 0Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0Hampton 49, Happy Valley 0Jefferson County 35, Morristown East 12Red Boiling Springs 41, North Greene 6 (4Q)Science Hill 35, William Blount 0Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 18Tennessee High 34, Crockett 10Unaka 46, Jellico 0 (4Q) Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Unicoi County 35, Claiborne 18West Greene 21, Johnson County 12 (4Q)SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 21, Richlands 0Gate City 35, Marion 28Graham 17, Union 8Grundy 60, Castlewood 6Honaker 55, Eastside 29J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16Lee High 41, Patrick Henry 20Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28 (in 2OTs)Tazewell 39, John Battle 16Virginia High 38, Wise Central 35 (in OT)Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Recommended for you ON AIR