featured Friday Night Football Finals (Sept. 1-2) Sep 2, 2022

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Thursday
Chuckey-Doak 39, Johnson County 6
Lakeway Christian 50, North Greene 12
Seymour 41, Volunteer 20
West Greene 28, Claiborne 12

Friday
Cosby 48, Jellico 21
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Morristown East 14
Grainger 28, Sullivan East 24
Greeneville 21, Elizabethton 0
Hampton 36, Avery County, N.C. 27
Harlan, Ky. 36, Unaka 0
Heritage 45, Cocke County 21
Jefferson County 45, William Blount 6
Morristown West 31, David Crockett 9
Rockwood 36, Cloudland 6
Science Hill 49, West Ridge 7
South Greene 34, Happy Valley 0
Tennessee High 35, Pulaski County, Va. 28
Unicoi County 35, Madison 14

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Thursday
Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13
Lee High 31, Eastside 0

Friday
Honaker 34, Castlewood 31
Holston 42, Twin Springs 16
Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13
J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7
Radford 62, Gate City 12
Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20
Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0
Union 42, Richlands 0
Virginia High 52, John Battle 14
Wise Central 49, Marion 28