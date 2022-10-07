featured Friday Night Football Finals (Oct. 7) Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEECarter 13, Morristown West 7Chuckey-Doak 49, Cumberland Gap 0 Daniel Boone 22, Science Hill 14 David Crockett 27, West Ridge 23Elizabethton 35, Rhea County 28Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13Jefferson County 17, Hardin Valley 7Johnson County 49, Happy Valley 39Northview Academy 20, Grainger 7 Oakdale 50, Cosby 12South Greene 58, North Greene 7Sullivan East 54, Union County 12 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Tennessee High 40, Volunteer 6Unaka 34, Claiborne 8Unicoi County 49, Cloudland 8Wartburg 40, Jellico 6West Greene 42, Cherokee 12SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 35, Marion 6Central 41, John Battle 14Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34Ridgeview 20, Union 11Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12Virginia High 49, Honaker 13Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Recommended for you ON AIR