Friday Night Football Finals (Oct. 28)
Oct 28, 2022

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Chuckey-Doak 39, West Greene 13 (3Q)
Claiborne 43, Cumberland Gap 14 (4Q)
Cloudland 46, North Greene 14 (4Q)
Cosby 40, Hancock County 12 (4Q)
David Crockett 22, Richlands, Va. 21
Dobyns-Bennett 32, Science Hill 26 (4Q)
Morristown East 62, William Blount 7
Jefferson County 61, West Ridge 35
Sullivan East 21, Volunteer 20 (4Q)
Tennessee High 42, Cherokee 6

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Bluefield, W. Va. 36, Ridgeview 16 (4Q)
Gate City 21, Wise Central 14
Roanoke Catholic 58, Castlewood 34
Rye Cove 20, J.I. Burton 6
Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 16
Union 37, Abingdon 0
Virginia High 27, Marion 14