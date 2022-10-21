featured Friday Night Football Finals (Oct. 21) Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEECherokee 19, Volunteer 18Chuckey-Doak 76, North Greene 7 Cloudland 54, Johnson County 44Daniel Boone 35, David Crockett 7Dobyns-Bennett 21, Oak Ridge 12Grainger 42, Claiborne 7Greeneville 42, Morristown East 7Hardin Valley 42, William Blount 25Jefferson County 28, Morristown West 24Pigeon Forge 48, Happy Valley 19Sale Creek 53, Cosby 14 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports South Greene 19, Seymour 7West Ridge 29, Tennessee High 12SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAGate City 54, John Battle 21Honaker 52, Patrick Henry 49J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12Lee 35, Wise Central 30Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap 8Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Ridge Valley Pigeon Cherokee Recommended for you ON AIR