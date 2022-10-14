featured Friday Night Football Finals (Oct. 13-14) Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEThursday, Oct. 13Greeneville 51, Sullivan East 0 Friday, Oct. 14Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne 0Cloudland 38, Jellico 12Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee High 13Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports South Greene 21, Johnson County 15Unaka 62, Cosby 0West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAThursday, Oct. 13Graham 49, Virginia High 21Friday, Oct. 14Gate City 35, Lee High 21Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7Union 28, Wise Central 21Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Recommended for you ON AIR