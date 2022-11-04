featured Friday Night Football Finals (Nov. 4) Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TSSAA PLAYOFFSFirst Round GamesClass 6A Farragut 17, Jefferson County 7Science Hill 35, Bradley Central 20Bearden 14, Dobyns-Bennett 6Maryville 49, Morristown East 0Class 5ADaniel Boone 37, Halls 15Knox Central 21, Tennessee High 14Knox West 56, Crockett 7Morristown West 31, Sevier County 21Class 4AElizabethton 49, Knox Carter 7Anderson County 55, Seymour 6Knox Gibbs 49, Grainger 14Greeneville 45, Knox Fulton 6Class 3AGatlinburg-Pittman 56, Unicoi County 28Chuckey-Doak 43, Austin-East 8Pigeon Forge 48, West Greene 0 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Alcoa 42, Johnson County 0Class 2AHampton 32, Oneida 0Monterey 40, Happy Valley 6South Greene 34, Rockwood 16York Institute 60, Cumberland Gap 8Class 1ACloudland 38, Oakdale 28Coalfield 56, North Greene 6Oliver Springs 35, Cosby 21Unaka 44, Greenback 20SOUTHWEST VIRGINIAAbingdon 21, Lee 20Eastside 55, Castlewood 38J.I. Burton 51, Thomas Walker 6Ridgeview 41, Gate City 0Twin Springs 28, Rye Cove 12Union 52, John Battle 14Virginia High 52, Richlands 28Wise Central 41, Grundy 8Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Ridge Valley Pigeon Cherokee West Greene Round Playoff Class Bradley Central Building Industry School Recommended for you ON AIR