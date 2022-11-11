featured Friday Night Football Finals (Nov. 11) Carmen Musick Carmen Musick Associate Editor Author email Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TSSAA PLAYOFFSSECOND ROUNDFriday, Nov. 11 Class 6AScience Hill 40, Farragut 19Maryville 28, Bearden 10Class 5ADaniel Boone 30, Knoxville Central 7Knox West 68, Morristown West 14Class 4AGreeneville 58, Gibbs 28Anderson County 30, Elizabethton 24Class 3AGatlinburg-Pittman 47, Chuckey-Doak 34Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 20Class 2AMonterey 40, Hampton 16York Institute 20, South Greene 0 (4Q)Class 1A Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Oliver Springs 35, Cloudland 12 Coalfield 55, Unaka 12SOUTHWEST VIRGINIARegion 1DFriday's QuarterfinalsGrundy 38, Honaker 20Saturday's QuarterfinalsNo. 5 Holston (7-3) at No. 4 Rye Cove (7-2), 1 p.m.No. 7 Lebanon (6-4) at No. 2 Twin Springs (7-2), 1 p.m.At Emory & Henry Fred Selfe StadiumNo. 8 Hurley (6-4) vs. No. 1 Patrick Henry (7-3) 1 p.m.Region 2DThursday's QuarterfinalsGraham 41, Wise Central 13Saturday's QuarterfinalsNo. 5 Union (7-3) at No. 4 Gate City (7-3), 1 p.m.No. 7 Tazewell (6-4) at No. 2 Ridgeview (9-1), 1 p.m.At Emory & Henry Fred Selfe StadiumNo. 6 Lee High (6-4) vs. No. 3 Virginia High (8-2), 7 p.m.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fridaynightscores Sportslive Sports Live Friday Night Football High School Football Virginia Sport West Seymour Tennessee Southwest Northeast Rye Science Hill Morristown West Union County Virginia High Patrick Henry Cove Unaka Twin Sullivan East Daniel Boone Spring Ji Burton Food Football Score Thomas Walker Tennessee High Henry William Blount J.i. Burton Rc Ball Timeout Agriculture Ot Johnson County Lynn Cumberland Gap Abingdon Anderson County Night Game Morristown East David Crockett Jefferson County Ridge Valley Pigeon Cherokee West Greene Round Playoff Class Bradley Central Building Industry School Quarterfinal Tazewell Henry Fred Selfe Stadium Mathematics Ridgeview Union Gate City Holston Hurley Carmen Musick Associate Editor Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program. Author email Follow Carmen Musick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR