featured Friday Night Finals (August 26) Aug 27, 2022

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6
Castlewood, Va. 49, North Greene 20
Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7
Claiborne 38, Union County 12
Cloudland 46, Unaka 28
Cumberland Gap, Tn. 50, Thomas Walker 36
Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0
David Crockett 35, Letcher Central, Ky. 0
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Volunteer 0
Greeneville 35, Grainger 0
Hampton 44, Johnson County 0
Jefferson County 45, Cocke County 3
Knox Catholic 54, South Greene 0
Knox Karns 42, William Blount 14
Morristown East 34, Knox Halls 28
Morristown West 27, Hardin Valley 13
Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13
Oakdale 60, Jellico 22
Seymour 42, Cherokee 28
Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26
Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0
Open: Elizabethton, Tennessee High

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Castlewood 49, North Greene, Tn. 20
Cumberland Gap, Tn. 50, Thomas Walker 36
Richlands 27, Gate City 13
Ridgeview 42, JI Burton 8 (called after 2Qs, weather)
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
Union 48, Lee High 7
Wise Central 41, Eastside 7