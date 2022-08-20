featured Friday Night Finals (August 19) Aug 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTHEAST TENNESSEEFriday, Aug. 19Clinton 48, William Blount 0Cocke County 33, Cherokee 9Cosby 49, Sunbright 20David Crockett 49, Sullivan East 38Dobyns-Bennett 31, Tennessee High 0Gatlinburg-Pittman 45, Seymour 14Grainger 42, Cumberland Gap 32Greeneville 49, Knoxville Central 7Hampton 20, Pigeon Forge 16Happy Valley 22, Cloudland 14 Knox Catholic 41, Chuckey-Doak 14Lynn Camp, Ky. 20, Jellico 14Science Hill 17, Elizabethton 7Unaka 38, North Greene 12Unicoi County 42, Northview Academy 20West Greene 27, Union County 6West Ridge 41, Volunteer 6Saturday, Aug. 20South Greene at Daniel Boone, noonMorristown West at Morristown EastSOUTHWEST VIRGINIA Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Preseason Benefit GamesFriday, Aug. 19Gate City 33, Virginia High 28Honaker 26, Holston 16Hurley 22, Eastside 14Rural Retreat 35, Castlewood 0Thomas Walker 6, Lee 6Union 32, George Wythe 20Twin Springs Jamboree(at Twin Springs, Nickelsville)Lebanon 21, Twin Springs 14Lebanon 14, Rye Cove 8Twin Springs 12, Rye Cove 6J.I. Burton Jamboree(at J.I. Burton, Norton)J.I. Burton 15, John Battle 10Patrick Henry 27, John Battle 7Wise Central 3, Patrick Henry 0Wise Central 7, J.I. Burton 0Blacksburg Preseason JamboreeBlacksburg 14, Abingdon 7Glenvar 28, Abingdon 7Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Virginia Southwest Sport Agriculture Night Coverage Morristown West Northeast Tennessee Update Scoring West Greene West Score Virginia High Morristown Aeronautics Tennessee East Benefit Preseason School Knoxville Ky. Military Delay Pigeon Twin Lebanon Jamboree J.i. Burton Rye Recommended for you ON AIR