Byrd's shot lifts Blue Devils to win over Falcons

Gate City's Gunner Garrett  (23) goes up for a shot during Tuesday night's Mountain 7 District game with Abingdon. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

GATE CITY — In a game featuring plenty of experienced stars, it was a freshman — a player who did not score until the final 41 seconds — who emerged as the brightest star Tuesday.

Gate City's Corey Byrd stole the ball at midcourt, sank a game-tying shot and then nailed a bank-shot 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Blue Devils to a dramatic 58-55 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over Abingdon.

