BIG STONE GAP — Union’s boys basketball team took advantage of a cold-shooting third quarter by Ridgeview for a 68-65 win in Tuesday’s wild Mountain 7 District game inside the Bear Den.

The Bears (8-12, 6-4) shot 10-for-18 in the second half and hit enough free throws down the stretch to ice the victory. Freshman Kam Bostic led the Bears with 19 points and Reyshawn Anderson hit for 18.

