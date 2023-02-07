BIG STONE GAP — Union’s boys basketball team took advantage of a cold-shooting third quarter by Ridgeview for a 68-65 win in Tuesday’s wild Mountain 7 District game inside the Bear Den.
The Bears (8-12, 6-4) shot 10-for-18 in the second half and hit enough free throws down the stretch to ice the victory. Freshman Kam Bostic led the Bears with 19 points and Reyshawn Anderson hit for 18.
“Our guys believed that this was a game we could win,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “I thought the first half was back and forth and then in the third quarter, we started making shots and ramping it up defensively. I’m really proud of our group.
“Kam made some freshman mistakes late in the game, but he also made some big shots for us. No moment is really too big for him right now as a freshman and that’s awesome.”
The Wolfpack (15-5, 8-3) made a valiant rally in the last 4:30 of the game once Chantz Robinette, who finished with a game-high 26 points, fouled out. Down nine, Ridgeview cropped the deficit all the way to three and had a chance to tie with less than 20 seconds remaining.
The Bears, however, forced a missed shot and made a couple of free throws to seal it.
Ridgeview was on fire in the first half, shooting 14-for-21 from the field, but hit just 3 of 10 in the third. The 'Pack finished 24-for-46 from the field, and Union went 21-for-42.
The fouls started to mount for both teams in the second half, and a 29 combined were called. Together they hit 31 of their 51 attempts from the free-throw line.
“In that third quarter, they hit some tough shots and we made some turnovers that really hurt us,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said. “I was proud of our guys for fighting down the stretch and giving us an opportunity. Seems like every time we get a steal, something bad would happen like we’d miss a shot or we’d have a turnover.”
HILL WINS IT
Caiti Hill sank a buzzer-beating layup to lift the Lady Wolfpack to a key 42-40 victory.
The Lady Bears tied the game at 40 when Brooke Bailey and Elena Lopez hit back-to-back 3-pointers with less than 10 seconds left. Ridgeview made a couple of passes ahead and Hill went for the up-and-under from the left side of the bucket.
“She has taken that shot about three or four times and she had the guts to take it right there,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We battled hard the entire time and it was a good effort from our young group. We’ve been on the road twice this year and gotten blown out both times against Gate City and Wise Central.”
Braelynn Strouth led Ridgeview (15-6, 8-3) with 12 points and Hadaya Abshire had 11.
The Clintwood crew is in the driver’s seat for third place in the district, but things can still go a little sideways pending Friday's outcomes.
Isabella Blagg led the Lady Bears (12-9, 7-4) with 15 points. They held the 'Pack to just 10-of-37 shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers.
“I was very proud of the way everyone battled for 32 minutes,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “Defensively, we had a great effort. Both teams played great defense. This is Mountain 7 basketball; if you come up one stop or one bucket short, it’s the difference in the game.”
Union had 14 turnovers and was held to 15-for-48 shooting.