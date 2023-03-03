WISE — The final 6:26 of Friday’s VHSL basketball quarterfinals extravaganza at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center was a roller coaster of emotions for Wise Central fans.

Star sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, going in for a shot underneath, had her legs taken out from under her, rolled her ankle and had to be taken out of the game with the Lady Warriors up by 11 points.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you