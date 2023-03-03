WISE — The final 6:26 of Friday’s VHSL basketball quarterfinals extravaganza at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center was a roller coaster of emotions for Wise Central fans.
Star sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, going in for a shot underneath, had her legs taken out from under her, rolled her ankle and had to be taken out of the game with the Lady Warriors up by 11 points.
Floyd County slowly climbed back in the game and had a chance to tie at the end, but Destiny Herman’s shot hit off the front of the rim as time expired and Wise Central survived 68-66.
The nail-biter capped Friday's three-game quarterfinal slate that saw the J.I. Burton girls thump Eastern Montgomery 68-47 in Class 1 action and the Virginia High boys bow out of the Class 2 tournament with a 59-52 loss to Floyd County.
PAINFUL VICTORY
McAmis — hobbled and in obvious pain — came back in with 52 seconds to go. She calmly knocked down four free throws, including two with 6.3 seconds to chalk up the final margin. She finished with 22 points, four assists and four rebounds.
“I was going up for a shot and got hit when I was going up,” McAmis said. “When I was coming back down, I rolled my ankle like it hadn’t been rolled before. I was in a lot of pain out there and I was shooting off one foot.
“I knew that if I was going to go back in the game that I needed to do something and I knocked down those free throws.”
“It showed a lot of heart to come back out there and hit those free throws,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “She really was the one that told me that she was going back in. All I asked was if she was OK and she said, ‘Yes.’”
The Lady Warriors (24-6) advanced to Monday’s Class 2 semifinal against Gate City. It will be the sixth meeting this season between the top two teams from the Mountain 7 District.
Madison Looney jump-started the Lady Warriors' offense and wound up with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Abbie Jordan put up 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“We knew we had to do something and we couldn’t let our teammate down,” Jordan said. “After everything she does for us, we knew we had to power through.”
Central did commit 19 turnovers, most in the fourth quarter without primary ball-handler McAmis.
Mackenzie Thompson and Kiley Hylton each finished with 22 for Floyd County (20-6). Harman, a USC-Aiken recruit, finished with 15 points and four assists.
“We made enough plays on the offensive end to hold them off,” Dotson said. “Both (Madison) and (Abbie) made some big buckets when Emmah went down. Hats off to Floyd and they have a really good team.”
SENSABAUGH KEYS BURTON VICTORY
Behind Rehgan Sensabaugh's double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, nine coming on the offensive end, the Lady Raiders (17-11) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.
“Here lately, we’ve really been relying on our defense and I think we really played one of our best games tonight,” Burton coach Terry Sturgill said. “Our game plan was to go to Reghan because we outsized them. Reghan has taken over the last three or four games and has gotten a lot of loose balls.”
Burton shot an impressive 26-for-56 from the field and outrebounded Eastern Montgomery 42-34. Sarah Williams also finished in double figures for Burton, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points.
Sturgill, who was on that 2011 coaching staff with then-head coach Mike Goforth, is relishing getting back to the spotlight after being away for more than a decade.
“When I took over, I saw the talent,” Sturgill said. “I really thought we could make it this far. It’s really paying off for us now.”
Burton scored the game's first eight points, holding the Lady Mustangs scoreless for the first 5:15. Norton never trailed, building as much as a 22-point lead late.
“I’ve preached family from the first day,” Sturgill said. “You can beat a team with one player, but it’s hard to beat a team with five players and that’s what we’ve become.”
Sensabaugh — a sophomore and the daughter of former Burton and West Virginia football standout Glen “Boo” Sensabaugh — said she knew she was going to be a key cog for the Lady Raiders come the postseason.
“I really want to make it to the championship game,” Sensabaugh said. “I want to work as hard as I can to help make the team better.”
Lilly Underwood netted a game-high 25 points for Eastern Montgomery (22-7). Allison Bower added 13 for the Lady Mustangs, who were 16-for-57 from the field and had 15 turnovers.
Burton’s Anyah Hollinger was a key contributor in all facets of the game before fouling out. She scored nine points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists.
The Lady Raiders will meet Cumberland District mate Eastside — a 71-49 quarterfinal winner over Fort Chiswell — for a fifth time this season in Monday’s semifinals. That game is set for 7 p.m. on Monday back at the Prior Center.
BEARCATS FALL SHORT
The momentum dissipated for the Bearcats (22-6) when Aquemini Martin fouled out with 3:14 left in the game. Virginia High was up one, 52-51, at the time, but a Floyd County 8-0 run over the last three-plus minutes sealed it.
Martin dominated to the tune of 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks before picking up his fifth personal.
Dante Worley also scored 17 for the Bearcats, in the state quarterfinals for the second straight year.
AJ Cantrell, who hit the free throws to give the Buffaloes (22-5) the lead for good at 53-52, finished with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. Kaiden Swortzel nearly finished with a double-double, netting 19 points and nine rebounds.
Floyd County will meet Radford — a 49-28 winner over Graham — in Monday’s Class 2 semifinals.