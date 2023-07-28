FRAYSIER

Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier (9) enters his fourth year as a starter for the youthful Falcons.

 J.D. VAUGHN/six rivers media

CHURCH HILL — CJ Fraysier has become the senior leader he once looked up to as a freshman starter for Volunteer’s football team.

Now entering his fourth year as a starter in the Falcons’ defensive backfield, Fraysier returns to the safety position he’s held since his sophomore campaign.

