CHURCH HILL — CJ Fraysier has become the senior leader he once looked up to as a freshman starter for Volunteer’s football team.
Now entering his fourth year as a starter in the Falcons’ defensive backfield, Fraysier returns to the safety position he’s held since his sophomore campaign.
“I just have to know what’s going on, try to see everything that’s going on and break on whatever I need to,” said Fraysier, who also plays baseball for Volunteer.
With graduation hitting the Falcons’ receiving corps hard, Fraysier might see more time on offense his senior year. And his leadership will be critical, as the Falcons will have a new signal caller this fall.
But Fraysier admitted it, defense is his favorite side of the ball.
“I just want to hit somebody is the main part,” Fraysier said. “I don’t know yet how much offense I’ll be running. I’m going to focus on defense still, just where I’ve been on defense my whole high school career. It clicks more in my mind I guess.”
And he made some hits his junior year. Fraysier averaged 5.1 tackles per game in 2022, ranking fourth on the team with 46 total stops and one for loss.
Fraysier also tied fellow senior John Ross with a team-high two interceptions, while also breaking up five passes and recovering a fumble.
FOLLOWING FRAYSIER
Perhaps the biggest difference for Fraysier this fall aside from an increased offensive role, he’ll be helping lead a Volunteer squad loaded with freshmen and sophomores — several of which will be starting.
“It’s honestly been really good this year,” Fraysier said. “I can say all the young guys have really paid attention and respected the upperclassmen and tried to learn as much as they can, which helps us out a lot.
“This year, everybody’s helping everybody out. There’s no picking on anybody, it’s a good group this year.”
Fraysier is no stranger to success. He helped Volunteer post a 6-5 record and reach the Class 4A playoffs in 2021. But he’s eager to help the Falcons put last season behind them.
“Wins and losses do matter, but I just want to have fun this year and just go out there and hit somebody,” Fraysier said.
Volunteer kicks off the 2023 season at home Aug. 18 against West Ridge.